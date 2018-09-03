National Nutrition Week 2018: Important Nutrients Required In Your 30s

There is a saying that you are what you eat. Eating nutritious foods for your age is the secret to conquering age. When you are in your 30s you are balancing your work, baby, and home - basically multitasking, which holds both for men and women. In this article, we will be talking about the nutrients required in your 30s.

The onset of age-related muscle loss slow down the body's metabolism and calorie requirements change in both men and women. If the same eating pattern is maintained in your 30s just the way you did in your 20s, you are more likely to gain weight.

The testosterone levels start decreasing when men are in their 30s. This leads to the loss of sex drive, muscle loss, strength and so on. So, to minimize these health issues, here are the important nutrients required in your 30s which are mainly folic acid, calcium, iron, magnesium, antioxidants and calories.