National Nutrition Week 2018: Important Nutrients Required In Your 30s

There is a saying that you are what you eat. Eating nutritious foods for your age is the secret to conquering age. When you are in your 30s you are balancing your work, baby, and home - basically multitasking, which holds both for men and women. In this article, we will be talking about the nutrients required in your 30s.
The onset of age-related muscle loss slow down the body's metabolism and calorie requirements change in both men and women. If the same eating pattern is maintained in your 30s just the way you did in your 20s, you are more likely to gain weight.
The testosterone levels start decreasing when men are in their 30s. This leads to the loss of sex drive, muscle loss, strength and so on. So, to minimize these health issues, here are the important nutrients required in your 30s which are mainly folic acid, calcium, iron, magnesium, antioxidants and calories.
1. Folic acid
Folic acid, also known as folate or vitamin B9, is mostly required by women in their 30s who are considered to be in their childbearing years. Even if you do not wish to get pregnant, folic acid is required for supporting brain health and cell production, enhances your mood and memory.
Women above the age of 19, should get at least 400 mcg of folic acid per day and for pregnant women 600 mcg of folic acid per day.
For men in their 30s, the intake of folic acid improves the sperm count. Researchers have found that men with fertility problems who took 5 mg of folate per day had a 74 per cent increase in total sperm count.
Foods rich in folate are legumes, eggs, asparagus, leafy greens, etc.
2. Calcium
Calcium is an essential nutrient for keeping your bones strong which is required more when you are in your 30s. After 35, you gradually start losing bone mass which is why more calcium should be added to your diet. The recommended dietary allowance of calcium for men and women is 1000 mg per day.
Foods which are rich in calcium are oily fishes, orange juice, oatmeal, spinach, soybeans, lady finger, etc.
3. Iron
Iron is another important nutrient required when you are in your 30s. The intake of iron should be high for women at this age because they are at a greater risk of developing iron deficiency, mainly due to the heavy menstrual periods or pregnancy. If you are pregnant, aim for 27 mg of iron per day.
Compared to women, men generally need less iron during their lifetime. Men above 19 years of age require 27 mg of daily iron from foods like broccoli, spinach, peaches, sunflower seeds, peanuts, roasted almonds, roasted cashews, etc.
4. Magnesium
Men and women should also focus on magnesium, an essential mineral that aids in generating energy for the body, maintains strong bones, regulates blood pressure and blood sugar. The daily requirement of magnesium for men and women in their 30s are 420 mg and 320 mg of magnesium respectively.
24 almonds which have 80 mg of magnesium, ½ cup of Swiss chard has 80 mg of magnesium, 18 cashew nuts have 75 mg of calcium and ½ cup of cooked spinach has 78 mg of magnesium.
5. Antioxidants
Most men and women who are in their 30s start experiencing fine lines, thinning of the skin, and other signs of ageing. But the good news is that consuming antioxidants can help fight free radicals and slow down the ageing process. Antioxidants like vitamin E and vitamin C can fight free radicals.
Women and men in their 30s should aim for at least 75 mg and 90 mg of vitamin C per day, respectively. And the daily recommended amount of vitamin E is 15-20 mg (or 22-30 IU).
Vitamin E rich foods are hazelnuts, cooked spinach, almonds, sunflower seeds, soy milk, turnip greens, etc. Vitamin C rich foods include green and red peppers, broccoli, spinach, cabbage, sweet potatoes, etc.
Also include other essential minerals and vitamins like potassium, manganese, vitamin A, vitamin K, etc., to get you going while you are in your 30s.
Men and women in their 30s should keep a close watch on their calorie intake because they are higher chances of gaining weight. The USDA recommends that the intake of calorie depends on whether you are moderately active or an active person throughout. It is recommended that a 35-year-old moderately active woman should have 2,000 calories a day while an active woman needs about 2,200 daily. Men with a sedentary lifestyle should have 2,400 calories per day.
