National Nutrition Week 2018: Important Nutrients Required In Your 20s

The National Nutrition Week is celebrated from September 1 to September 7. It aims at making people aware about the importance of their health and well-being. The theme of the National Nutrition Week is nourishment. So, in this article, we will be writing about the nutrients required in your 20s

When you are in your 20s, the body undergoes different changes that make your brain and metabolism run smoothly. And when you reach your 30s and 40s, everything from your brain to your metabolism slows down. This happens because your body is changing over time, and along with it the intake of nutrients should also change.

Your diet plays an important role so here's how your diet should change in your 20s.

Important Nutrients Required In Your 20s

When you are in your 20s, your body is growing, which means healthy eating is very necessary. But, many choose to eat fatty and oily foods instead. The intake of processed food and sugary foods can also cause unnecessary weight gain. Hence it's important to opt for a healthy diet to boost the assimilation of nutrients.

These are the important nutrients you should add in your plate: