Is Eating 2 Eggs A Day Good Or Bad?

Recent studies have shown the benefits of eating 2 eggs a day. It turns out that the reason is the eggs offer you a nutrition-packed deal to gain protein and other vital nutrients. A medium-sized egg yolk contains between 185 and 215 mg of cholesterol.

If your LDL (bad) cholesterol level is more than 100 mg, or if you have been diagnosed with a heart disease, you should only eat 200 mg cholesterol a day. Two large eggs will provide your body with 13 grams protein, 9.5 grams fat, 56 mg of calcium, and 1.8 mg of iron.

Not only chicken eggs are an excellent source of protein, eggs of the ducks and geese are healthy as well. Did you know the white of the egg has a different nutritional value from the rest of the egg?

Let's read on to find out if it is okay to eat 2 eggs a day.

1. The Brain Is Under Choline Protection

2. Vitamin D Helps In Calcium Absorption

3. Good Eyesight

4. The Risk Of Heart Disease Is Reduced

5. Helps In Weight Loss

6. Enhances Your Skin

7. Risk Of Cancer Is Decreased

8. Boosts Fertility

1. The Brain Is Under Choline Protection

Phospholipids promote the normal communication of brain cells which consist of choline. Choline is a vitamin which is clinically proven to be the most important building material of the brain.

Eating 2 eggs a day will provide your body with this ample amount of nutrient. A deficiency of the choline vitamin leads to memory loss and forgetfulness.

2. Vitamin D Helps In Calcium Absorption

What will you prefer having? Eating a boiled egg or having fish oil supplements? You will choose the boiled egg, right? Eggs are rich in vitamin D and this vitamin helps in calcium absorption and strengthens your bones and teeth.

How does vitamin D help in calcium absorption? Vitamin D facilitates intestinal absorption of calcium and stimulates absorption of phosphate and magnesium ions.

3. Good Eyesight

New research has found that chicken eggs are high in lutein and this substance is responsible for clear and sharp eyesight. Lutein is called a carotenoid vitamin that helps prevent eye diseases including cataracts and age-related macular degeneration.

A deficiency in lutein can cause destruction in the eye tissues and the eyesight irreversibly deteriorates.

4. The Risk Of Heart Disease Is Reduced

New research has shown that the cholesterol in eggs is balanced with phosphatides, which doesn't harm the health. It also stops the body's own cholesterol production and omega 3 fatty acids present in eggs help reduce triglyceride levels, thereby lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease.

5. Helps In Weight Loss

According to scientists, combining a low-calorie diet with eggs for breakfast will aid you in losing weight rapidly. This type of breakfast will keep your tummy full for a longer period of time and thus prevent you from overeating.

6. Enhances Your Skin

Having 2 eggs a day will give you a beautiful and glowing skin. The presence of biotin, vitamin B12, and digestible nourishing proteins in eggs will contribute to the strengthening of hair and skin.

Phospholipids contained in eggs will promote the elimination of toxins in the liver.

7. Risk Of Cancer Is Decreased

Eating two eggs a day will reduce the risk of cancer. According to a study, a woman whose daily diet includes eggs, the risk of developing breast cancer is decreased by 18 per cent.

This is due to the essential nutrient called choline found in eggs which is associated with a 24 per cent reduced risk of breast cancer.

8. Boosts Fertility

The B vitamins found in eggs help in the formation of sex hormones. Folic acid, also known as vitamin B9, helps in the formation of red blood cells and the neural tube of the foetus is formed. This reduces the child's chances of suffering from mental retardation.

This is why it is important for women to have eggs while planning a pregnancy. One chicken egg contains 7.0 mcg of vitamin B9.

