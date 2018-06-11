World Blood Donor Day 2018: Carrot-Apple-Pomegranate Juice For Hemoglobin And Weight Loss

On June 14th World Blood Donor Day is observed all around the world. The event aims to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood.

The World Blood Donor day 2018 theme is 'Blood connects us all'. In this article, we will be discussing the Carrot- Apple-Pomegranate juice for hemoglobin and how it benefits weight loss.

A person suffers from anemia when the number of red blood cells or the concentration of hemoglobin in the blood is low.

What Is Hemoglobin?

Hemoglobin is a protein present in the red blood cells that transports oxygen to various parts of the body.

There are different varieties of anemia caused by several reasons like blood loss anemia, blood cell destruction, and deficient red cell production.

How Much Iron Do You Need A Day?

Experts believe that an adult male needs up to 8 mg per day and an adult female requires 18 to 50 mg per day.

Pomegranates To Increase Hemoglobin

Newly discovered compounds in pomegranates called punicalagins have been shown to be extremely beneficial for the heart and blood vessels. Pomegranates are an excellent source of iron and vitamin C. These help in improving the blood flow in your body and are effective for treating anemia symptoms such as weakness, exhaustion, dizziness, and loss of hearing.

Health experts advise that people who have low hemoglobin, especially menstruating women, pregnant women, growing children, and patients recovering from illnesses should include pomegranates in their diet.

Carrots For Increasing Iron Content And Weight Loss

Carrot juice contains 46 milligrams of iron per 100 grams. It also contains vitamin C; this vitamin assists in absorbing the iron more completely.

Carrot juice contains only 94 calories, 0.4 grams of fat, 21.9 grams of carbohydrates, and 9.2 grams of sugar. Carrot juice is a low-calorie, nutrient-dense drink which will not only boost your daily nutritional needs but also help in weight loss.

It also promotes healthy digestion, regulates blood sugar levels and the presence of fibre will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time, thus making you lose weight.

Apples For Boosting Iron And Weight Loss

Apples are packed with iron and essential nutrients and antioxidants. Apple juice contains 11 milligrams of iron per 100 grams. Apples are low in calories and the low amount of sodium in it helps to release excess water from the body. It is also full of fibre that will keep your tummy full and prevent you from overeating, thus helping in weight loss.

Carrot-Apple-Pomegranate Juice Benefits For Hemoglobin

Each of these ingredients has beneficial roles. Carrots are full of biotin, dietary fibre, molybdenum, potassium, vitamin K, vitamin B1, vitamin C, vitamin E, manganese, vitamin B6 and so on. These nutrients help treat and prevent diseases like cancer.

The vitamin K content in carrot juice helps in blood clotting. This prevents the loss of blood and fastens the healing process as well.

On the other hand, the presence of apples will give you an additional boost of iron, folic acid, calcium, magnesium, phosphorous, manganese, potassium, B vitamins, and antioxidants such as vitamin C, lutein, zeaxanthin, and polyphenols.

Other Benefits Of Carrot, Apple, And Pomegranate Juice:

1. Promotes Heart Health - The juice lowers the risk of plaque build up in the arteries, increases blood flow to the heart, lowers blood pressure, all of which decreases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

2. Anti-ageing Benefits - Drinking this juice regularly may help people prevent the loss of skin elasticity. It also may help the onset of osteoarthritis, and prevent Alzheimer's disease in older people by decreasing the buildup of amyloid plaques in the brain.

3. Good For Erectile Dysfunction - The presence of these ingredients in the juice helps in boosting sex drive too. This sweet and delicious juice helps protect against prostate cancer as well.

4. Anti-inflammatory, Antibacterial And Antiviral Properties - The carrot, apple, and pomegranate juice is bestowed with antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation in the lining of the blood vessels can harden the arteries. This juice will help prevent it.

5. Cancer-fighting Properties - Research shows that this juice can destroy breast cancer cells, colon cancer cells, and prostate cancer cells. Having this juice may also prevent breast cancer and lung cancer cells from developing.

How To Make Carrot, Apple, And Pomegranate Juice To Increase Blood Count

Ingredients:



½ cup of pomegranate

1 apple

1 carrot

Method:

Take half a cup of pomegranate and add it to the juicer.

Take the apple and cut it into small pieces and add them to the juicer.

Take a carrot, peel its skin, then chop it into small pieces and add them to the juicer.

Add ½ cup of water to the juicer.

Close the lid and blend the fruits nicely.

