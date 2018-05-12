How To Make ABC Detox Drink?

Detoxification is the latest fad amongst health enthusiasts. And juicing is a quick and better way to detoxify your system by providing your body with nutrients and removing the toxins from the body. Starting your day with a superb detox drink will not only make you feel refreshed, but also keep you energetic all day. This invigorating drink is made of beetroot, carrot and apple juice and is called the ABC detox drink.

This ABC detox drink has multiple benefits and because of the three main ingredients, it is making waves as a cancer-fighting drink. This drink was first introduced by a Chinese herbalist to treat lung cancer and other diseases.

Health Benefits Of Apple

Apple is super rich in nutrients including vitamin A, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, vitamin C and vitamin E, vitamin K, folate, niacin, zinc, copper, potassium, phosphorous and manganese. The dietary fibres present in apples are the most beneficial for health as it helps in proper bowel movements. Apples being high in vitamin C and antioxidants help build your immune system, nervous system and protect the cells from free radicals.

Health Benefits Of Beetroot

Beetroots are great for your cardiovascular health and are enriched with nutrients including vitamin A, C, B-complex, iron, potassium, magnesium and copper. Beetroot consists of antioxidants like lycopene and anthocyanins that give this vegetable a deep pink-purple colour. These antioxidants help in building your immune system and lower bad cholesterol. These heart-friendly beetroots contain anti-ageing agents as well. It also provides betalaine which is an anti-inflammatory substance, which helps in protecting your liver.

Health Benefits Of Carrots

Carrots contain multiple nutrients including vitamins such as vitamin A, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B3, vitamin B6, vitamin K, vitamin E and vitamin C and minerals like magnesium, potassium, calcium, phosphorous and selenium. Carrots are rich in beta-carotene that the body converts into vitamin A to aid the functioning of the eyes and the immune system. Vitamin A helps in removing excess toxins from the body, reduces bile from the liver, promotes good eye health and so on.

Amazing Health Benefits Of Miracle Drink (ABC Detox Drink)

With the combination of three important ingredients - apple, beetroot and carrot, you can get enough nutrients that will not just keep you going through the day but would also have long-term beneficial effects on your skin and health. Have a look at the amazing health benefits of this miracle drink.

1. Rich In Vitamins And Minerals

The miracle drink is a healthy concoction of essential vitamins and minerals. Each component adds to the nutritional value of the drink on it's own but together you have an incredible mix of vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E, folate, iron, magnesium, phosphorous, potassium, calcium, zinc, copper, niacin, sodium and manganese.

2. Boosts The Brain

One of the ABC juice benefits is boosting the brain by enhancing nerve connections for faster response. It also aids in sharpening memory, improving concentration and attention. As a result, you'll be able to think faster and work better.

3. Good For the Heart

The miracle drink is heart-friendly. Beetroot and carrots contain beta-carotene, lutein, and alpha that help to keep the heart healthy. These two nutritious vegetables keep the blood pressure levels stable, protect the heart from various diseases and the high content of carotenoids is associated with keeping cholesterol levels in check.

4. Strengthens Eye Muscles

Your eyes go through a lot of stress and strain all day, especially if you are working on computers. This can tire your eyes, affect the eye muscles and even dry them. Drinking a glass of this apple, beetroot and carrot juice will provide your body with vitamin A, which is essential for enhancing vision. The ABC drink soothes and relaxes tired eyes too and as a result you can maintain good vision.

5. Strengthens Internal Organs

All the organs in the body have a key role to play, which takes care of the entire body. The alpha and beta carotene in beetroot and carrots help in detoxifying the liver, maintain blood pressure levels, control cholesterol, assist digestion and keep the body feeling active and fit. This prevents and combats heart disease, the formation of ulcers, liver diseases, chronic constipation and kidney problems.

6. Fights Common Disease

The various nutrients in the miracle drink are known for their properties to boost and enhance your immune system. This can prevent common diseases like flu, anaemia and even asthma. For a better immunity, a boost in haemoglobin and a good white blood cell count is important. Drinking this beetroot, carrot and apple juice will improve your body's production of white blood cells and haemoglobin, giving you better results when treating the disease.

7. Spotless Skin

One of the benefits of apple, beetroot and carrot juice for the skin is promoting spotless skin, free from blemishes, black spots, acne or pimples and even blackheads, leaving a natural glow on your skin. The goodness of vitamin A, vitamin B complex, vitamin C, vitamin E and vitamin K can help you look younger.

8. Weight Loss

The ABC juice for weight loss is suitable for those who are planning to lose weight as it's low in calories. The detox drink immensely helps in losing weight because it has a low glycemic index and is loaded with fibres. It will provide your body with maximum energy with an intake of minimal calories.

When Should You Drink The ABC Detox Drink?

It is recommended to consume the ABC detox drink on a daily basis once a day. Drinking this miracle drink on an empty stomach works wonders. Either drink it an hour before your breakfast or drink it in the evening on an empty stomach.

How To Make ABC Detox Drink?

Here goes the ABC detox drink recipe:

Ingredients:

1 large beetroot.

1 large apple.

1 inch piece of fresh ginger.

1 whole carrot.

Method:

Take the beetroot and wash it with water.

Peel the beetroot and chop it into small pieces.

Chop the apple and carrot into small pieces.

Add them in the juicer and add the ginger (for flavour).

Add 1/4th cup of water to it and blend the ingredients.

