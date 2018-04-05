If you are a vegetarian, there is a good possibility that your meat-eating friends have, sometime or another, pointed out one major flaw in your meal plan: the lack of good-quality proteins. Fortunately for you, they were wrong.

So, here are the 11 highest sources of protein for vegetarians that you should definitely think about adding to your regular diet.

1. Lentils

This is by far the best source of protein for vegetarians. In fact, one cup of lentil soup has as much protein as 3 boiled eggs!

Plus, a set of researchers in Spain discovered that those who consumed lentils four times a week were more likely to lose weight and observe a drop in their cholesterol level than those who didn't.

Protein per 100 g = 9 g.

2. Peas

One cup of peas contains 8 times the proteins contained in a cup of spinach! Plus, it is a great source of vitamin C, which is required to maintaining your immunity and general health.

Protein per 100 g = 6.3 g

3. Buckwheat

Also called kuttu ka atta in Hindi, buckwheat is a gluten-free food grain that is rich in protein, fibre, and magnesium.

Protein per 100 g = 9.6 g.

4. Chickpeas

There's a reason why hummus is a weight loss-friendly food. It's rich in proteins, which helps you build muscles and boosts your metabolism! But you can have chickpeas in other forms too, like in cold salads and in curries.

Protein per 100 g = 19 g.

5. Spinach

You probably don't know this but one cup of spinach contains as much protein in it as a hard-boiled egg. Just eat it boiled because when this leafy green is consumed raw, it causes bloating and inhibits the absorption of calcium from the gut.

Protein per 100 g = 5.3 g.

6. Soybean

Soybean is one of the healthiest sources of protein for vegetarians. Plus, soy products have an uncanny meat-like texture, so even meat-lovers love to eat them.

Protein per 100 g = 36 g.

7. Guava

Not only is guava a great source of vitamin C, it is also rich in proteins and fibres, thus making it the perfect fruit for vegetarians.

Protein per 100 g = 2.6 g.

8. Amaranth

Also called rajgira in most parts of India, amaranth is one of the oldest food grains on Earth with its cultivation dating back to 6700 BC. And other than being completely gluten-free, this grain is a chock full of proteins, including the essential amino acid lysine, which is usually missing from most food grains.

Some of the other important nutrients in amaranth are: calcium and iron.

Protein per 100 g = 4 g.

9. Chia Seeds

These speckled seeds are native to the South Americans and are a good source of protein for vegetarians because they contain all nine essential amino acids in them! Plus, the fibre and fat content of these seeds make them perfect for keeping you full for a long period of time, even if you just eat a tablespoon mixed with your breakfast cereal or your daily smoothie.

Just remember: chia seeds are hygroscopic in nature. That is, they absorb water and become large gelatinous globules. So make sure you do not consume them dry and then chase them down with water. That will create a block in your oesophagus, which will require endoscopic intervention for removal.

Protein per 100 g = 4 g.

10. Quinoa

The quinoa was once called the "gold of the Incas", since the menfolk of the Inca tribes consumed this grain to build stamina and strength. And rightfully so because the quinoa is packed with proteins, heart-healthy fats, and other essential nutrients.

Plus, quinoa contains L-arginine, which is an essential amino acid that promotes muscle development over fat production, and so it is perfect for boosting your metabolism.

Protein per 100 g = 13 g.

11. Peanut Butter

Beware of eating too much of this wonderful product, as it can widen your waistline in no time! But if you restrict yourself to 2 tablespoons a day, you will be safe enough to enjoy its rich protein content.

Protein in 2 tablespoons = 7 g.

