Vitamins are required for the proper functioning of the human body and it has a greater effect on your health. There are several kinds of vitamins and each of them plays a different role in your body.

You need to depend on external sources to ensure that you get the right amount of vitamins because your body isn't capable of producing them on your own. Today, we will be writing about vitamin B and its benefits on your health, skin and hair.

Vitamin B is of different types, mainly vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B3, vitamin B5, vitamin B6, vitamin B7, vitamin B9, and vitamin B12.

Vitamin B is very important for metabolism, nervous system, eyes, muscles, organs, skin and hair. This vitamin also helps the body utilize the fuel by turning food into energy and plays a vital role in the activities of enzymes and proteins that regulate chemical reactions in the body.

The best sources of vitamin B are vegetables, fruits, meat and fish.

Let's have a look at the health benefits of vitamin B and what it can do for your health.

1. Reduces The Risk Of Stroke

Vitamin B plays a role in metabolism and aids in maintaining healthy skin and hair. This vitamin has been linked to a lower incidence of stroke; it is a condition in which a blood clot stops the flow of blood to the brain. Taking B vitamin foods or supplements will reduce the risk by 7 per cent.

2. Vitamin B1 Prevents Beriberi

Too little amounts of vitamin B1 (thiamine) cause beriberi - a disease that affects the heart, digestive system and the nervous system. People who suffer from beriberi are malnourished and who drink too much of alcohol. Vitamin B1 is found in foods like oats, dried milk, oranges, nuts, eggs, seeds, peas, legumes, etc. For women, the recommended daily intake of vitamin B1 is 1.1 mg and for men it's 1.2 mg per day. This vitamin also helps in increasing blood circulation.

3. Vitamin B2 Boosts The Immune System

The recommended daily allowance of vitamin B2 or riboflavin is 1.3 mg per day for men and women. The natural sources of vitamin B2 are nuts, dairy products, meat and green vegetables. Vitamin B2 keeps your skin, blood cells and the lining of your gut healthy. According to the National Institutes of Health, vitamin B2 can prevent migraine headaches and cataracts. This vitamin also prevents acne breakouts.

4. Vitamin B3 Gives Energy

Vitamin B3 is also called niacin which helps in breaking down the food you eat into energy. Women need 14 mg and men need 16 mg of this vitamin per day. Excellent sources of vitamin B are legumes, nuts, dairy, fish, bread and lean meats. Not getting enough of his vitamin can cause dementia, diarrhea and physical and mental difficulties.

5. Vitamin B5 For Healthy Hormones

Vitamin B5 or pantothenic acid is found in vegetables of the cabbage family such as kale and broccoli. This vitamin is also found in potatoes, whole-grain cereals, dairy products, etc. Vitamin B5 should be a part of your daily diet which is necessary to produce hormones needed for growth. This vitamin hydrates your skin, makes it healthier and shows slower signs of ageing.

6. Vitamin B6 Reduces The Risk Of Heart Disease

According to the National Institutes of Health, the recommended daily amount of vitamin B6 is 1.3 mcg for adults. The best food sources of vitamin B6 are bananas, beans, carrots, cheese, chicken, lentils, brown rice, tuna, sunflower seeds, whole-grain flour, shrimp, spinach and salmon. Eating these foods can reduce the risk of heart disease.

7. Vitamin B12 To Prevent Anemia

Adults require 2.4 mcg of vitamin B12 per day. This vitamin is not found in plant-based foods, so vegetarians may not get most of it. The natural sources of vitamin B12 are fish and meat products. It can also be found in nutritional yeast and breakfast cereals. Vitamin B12 helps in building healthy blood cells and maintains healthy nerve cells.

8. Folic Acid For Growth And Development

Vitamin B9, also known as folate or folic acid, helps in the body's growth and development. According to the National Institute of Health, adults should get 400 mcg of folate daily. Vitamin B9 is found in dark green leafy vegetables, cereal, breads, nuts and beans.

9. Vitamin B Boosts Hair Growth

If you are suffering from hair loss, vitamin B-rich foods should be a part of your daily diet. It will stimulate hair growth by improving the blood circulation of the scalp. Vitamin B also prevents the hair from greying.

