Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Have These 7 Vitamins For Helping You Grow Taller

By

There are various ways to increase your height. Food plays an important role in this regard. Vitamins in foods play a significant role in increasing height along with the genetic structure. In this article, we will be writing about the vitamins that promote height growth.

The human body requires a balanced diet that is rich in vitamins and minerals. Vitamins such as vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin D, and vitamin C and minerals like phosphorus and calcium are necessary for your growth and development.

vitamins that help you grow taller

Many studies have shown that consuming foods rich in few vitamins and minerals will not help in growing tall. Sometimes, nutritional deficiencies can also lead to a shorter height.

People who work out drink protein shakes to build muscles and it also helps them to grow tall. But only drinking protein shakes will not yield best results.

Let's read on to find out the best vitamins for growth and development.

1. Vitamin B1 (Thiamine)
2. Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
3. Vitamin D
4. Vitamin C
5. Calcium
6. Phosphorus
7. Vitamin A

1. Vitamin B1 (Thiamine)

Vitamin B1 promotes growth and helps in growing taller. It also helps in the smooth functioning of the digestive process. Vitamin B1 provides blood supply to the organs which aids in contributing to the proper growth of the body. This vitamin also promotes good heart health and proper functioning of the nervous system.

Sources of vitamin B1: Peanuts, soybeans, rice, oats, pork, seeds, nuts, eggs, etc.

How to have: Vitamin B1 is abundant in poultry, so ensure to include them at least thrice a week in your diet.

2. Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)

Vitamin B2 or riboflavin is also another important vitamin in helping you grow taller. It is mostly present in green leafy vegetables. This vitamin aids in the growth of skin, nails, bones, and hair.

Sources of vitamin B2: Green leafy vegetables, eggs, fish, milk, etc.

How to have: Include them in your salads.

3. Vitamin D

Vitamin D, also called the sunshine vitamin, contributes to making your bones strong. A nutritional deficiency of vitamin D makes your bones and teeth weak. Vitamin D is an essential mineral that helps in absorbing calcium and phosphorus which also contributes to growing taller.

Sources of vitamin D: Milk, tomatoes, potatoes, citrus fruits, cauliflower, fatty fishes, cheese, etc.

How to have: Incorporate fatty fishes like tuna, salmon, and mackerel into your diet.

4. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is also known as ascorbic acid which is abundantly found in almost all the citrus fruits. This vitamin aids in flushing out toxins from the body and thus boosts your immunity. It promotes the growth of bones and strengthens them.

Sources of vitamin C: Citrus fruits, guavas, tomatoes, berries, potatoes, etc.

How to have: Have a bowl filled with mixed fruits like guavas, orange, kiwis, and grapefruit daily to see a significant increase in your height.

5. Calcium

Calcium is another important mineral that helps the body to increase the growth of the bones. This helps in making you grow taller. Calcium should be taken every day to increase the strength and longevity of the bones.

Sources of calcium: Milk, dairy products like cheese, curd, butter, spinach, turnip greens, etc.

How to have: Have a glass of milk at night for adequate calcium requirement. Add cheese, yogurt, and butter into your diet daily.

6. Phosphorus

Calcium isn't sufficient to make tissues and bones strong. Phosphorus is required along with calcium as both these together are essential to attain the maximum results in growing taller. The body's bones have 80 per cent of phosphorus and this helps in preventing the slow growth of bones and osteoporosis.

Sources of phosphorus: Nuts, beans, fish, etc. contain an enormous amount of this mineral.

How to have: Take a handful of nuts and eat daily and also make it a point to eat fish thrice a week.

7. Vitamin A

Vitamin A is great for normal growth and development, and tissue and bone repair. This fat-soluble vitamin is good for enhancing healthy skin, eyes, and immune responses as well.

Sources of vitamin A: Cheese, milk, eggs, carrots, yam, etc.

How to have: Add carrots and eggs in your salad or drink a glass of milk every day.

Serve yourself a wide variety of whole, fresh foods as much as possible. Just remember that eating healthy foods will make you grow tall.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: Here Is Karishma Kapoor's Anti-ageing Diet Plan

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: vitamins tall height
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue