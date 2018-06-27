Have These 7 Vitamins For Helping You Grow Taller

There are various ways to increase your height. Food plays an important role in this regard. Vitamins in foods play a significant role in increasing height along with the genetic structure. In this article, we will be writing about the vitamins that promote height growth.

The human body requires a balanced diet that is rich in vitamins and minerals. Vitamins such as vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin D, and vitamin C and minerals like phosphorus and calcium are necessary for your growth and development.

Many studies have shown that consuming foods rich in few vitamins and minerals will not help in growing tall. Sometimes, nutritional deficiencies can also lead to a shorter height.

People who work out drink protein shakes to build muscles and it also helps them to grow tall. But only drinking protein shakes will not yield best results.

Let's read on to find out the best vitamins for growth and development.

1. Vitamin B1 (Thiamine)

Vitamin B1 promotes growth and helps in growing taller. It also helps in the smooth functioning of the digestive process. Vitamin B1 provides blood supply to the organs which aids in contributing to the proper growth of the body. This vitamin also promotes good heart health and proper functioning of the nervous system.

Sources of vitamin B1: Peanuts, soybeans, rice, oats, pork, seeds, nuts, eggs, etc.

How to have: Vitamin B1 is abundant in poultry, so ensure to include them at least thrice a week in your diet.

2. Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)

Vitamin B2 or riboflavin is also another important vitamin in helping you grow taller. It is mostly present in green leafy vegetables. This vitamin aids in the growth of skin, nails, bones, and hair.

Sources of vitamin B2: Green leafy vegetables, eggs, fish, milk, etc.

How to have: Include them in your salads.

3. Vitamin D

Vitamin D, also called the sunshine vitamin, contributes to making your bones strong. A nutritional deficiency of vitamin D makes your bones and teeth weak. Vitamin D is an essential mineral that helps in absorbing calcium and phosphorus which also contributes to growing taller.

Sources of vitamin D: Milk, tomatoes, potatoes, citrus fruits, cauliflower, fatty fishes, cheese, etc.

How to have: Incorporate fatty fishes like tuna, salmon, and mackerel into your diet.

4. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is also known as ascorbic acid which is abundantly found in almost all the citrus fruits. This vitamin aids in flushing out toxins from the body and thus boosts your immunity. It promotes the growth of bones and strengthens them.

Sources of vitamin C: Citrus fruits, guavas, tomatoes, berries, potatoes, etc.

How to have: Have a bowl filled with mixed fruits like guavas, orange, kiwis, and grapefruit daily to see a significant increase in your height.

5. Calcium

Calcium is another important mineral that helps the body to increase the growth of the bones. This helps in making you grow taller. Calcium should be taken every day to increase the strength and longevity of the bones.

Sources of calcium: Milk, dairy products like cheese, curd, butter, spinach, turnip greens, etc.

How to have: Have a glass of milk at night for adequate calcium requirement. Add cheese, yogurt, and butter into your diet daily.

6. Phosphorus

Calcium isn't sufficient to make tissues and bones strong. Phosphorus is required along with calcium as both these together are essential to attain the maximum results in growing taller. The body's bones have 80 per cent of phosphorus and this helps in preventing the slow growth of bones and osteoporosis.

Sources of phosphorus: Nuts, beans, fish, etc. contain an enormous amount of this mineral.

How to have: Take a handful of nuts and eat daily and also make it a point to eat fish thrice a week.

7. Vitamin A

Vitamin A is great for normal growth and development, and tissue and bone repair. This fat-soluble vitamin is good for enhancing healthy skin, eyes, and immune responses as well.

Sources of vitamin A: Cheese, milk, eggs, carrots, yam, etc.

How to have: Add carrots and eggs in your salad or drink a glass of milk every day.

Serve yourself a wide variety of whole, fresh foods as much as possible. Just remember that eating healthy foods will make you grow tall.

