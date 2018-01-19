Top 12 Vitamin A Rich Foods To Overcome Vitamin A Deficiency

2. Tomato

Tomato is commonly used in Indian cuisine and it is one of the best sources of antioxidants and vitamins. Lycopene present in tomatoes is reported to control the growth of cancer cells and also it will boost your vitamin A intake. One tomato can provide you 20 percent of vitamin A. You can either add tomatoes in your salads or in cooking.

3. Red Bell Peppers

The vibrant red colour of the red bell peppers is also one of the reasons why it is considered good for health. It is packed with carotenoids and has antioxidant properties. Toss bell peppers in your salads or team it up with other veggies in stir-fries.

4. Milk

A glass of milk is not only the best source of calcium, but also it comes loaded with vitamins like A and D and magnesium. Choose whole milk over skimmed milk because it is tastier and has more nutritional value. Whole milk also contains fat that can be consumed in moderate quantity.

5. Herbs

If you love to garnish your dishes with parsley and coriander on almost everything you eat, then you are doing yourself a big favour. Besides bringing flavour to dishes, herbs are loaded with vitamin A. Basil, coriander and thyme are some of the herbs that you can add to your diet to get your dose of vitamin A.

6. Animal Liver

Chicken or mutton liver comes loaded with vitamin A. If taken in small quantities, it is said to be good for your health. Chicken liver is high in protein and folate which is important for fertility. Mutton liver also has trace amounts of minerals like copper, zinc, phosphorous and selenium and also it contains a large amount of high-quality protein.

7. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is a powerhouse of nutrients and it tastes sweet when eaten. A 100 grams of pumpkin provides you 170 percent of your daily vitamin A requirement. You can eat pumpkin in the form of soups, pies, snacks, or even mix it with other vegetables.

8. Mustard Greens (Sarson Ka Saag)

Mustard greens are widely consumed in India, especially in the north. The spicy and flavoured green leaves contain the maximum nutrition compared to any other green leafy vegetables. Mustard leaf will provide you with 118 percent of your daily requirement of vitamin A.

9. Sweet Potato

Winter season is the right season to enjoy sweet potatoes. They are delicious in taste and have high nutritive value. One sweet potato will give 438 percent of the daily requirement of vitamin A. Try using them in soups and salads.

10. Carrots

Carrots top the list when it comes to vitamin A. One cup of chopped carrots contain 334 percent of your daily vitamin A requirement. This vegetable is used in curries and sweet dishes. But, the best way to eat carrots to make the most of the nutrients is to have it raw or as a juice.

11. Mangoes

Mangoes are the most loved fruits during the summers. They have a sweet and tangy taste and can be added to a main dish or to desserts. Mangoes are packed with essential nutrients. One cup of mango will provide you with 36 percent of the daily needed amount of vitamin A.

12. Papaya

Papaya is filled with minerals, enzymes, vitamins and antioxidants. One cup of papaya can give you 29 percent of the daily requirement of vitamin A. You can consume papaya in many ways by having it raw, salads or in smoothies.