9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Halibut Fish You Didn't Know

Halibut is a species of flatfish which is known to have many health benefits. There are a variety of micronutrients in this fish and they are niacin, phosphorous, magnesium, vitamin B12, and vitamin B6. About 160 g (one half fillet) of halibut can provide your body with more than a third of your dietary needs for various vitamins and minerals like phosphorous, niacin, selenium, magnesium, vitamin B12 and vitamin B6.
Nutritional Value Of Halibut Fish
According to the USDA, a 100 g serving of cooked halibut fish provides 111 kcal energy, 22.54 g of protein, 1.61 g of total fat, 0.20 mg of iron, 9 mg of calcium, 28 mg of magnesium, 287 mg of phosphorus, 528 mg of potassium, 82 mg of sodium, 43 mg of zinc, 58 mg of thiamine, 36 mg of riboflavin, 7.911 mg of niacin, 632 mg of vitamin B6, 14 µg of folate, 1.27 µg of vitamin B12, 73 IU of vitamin A, 74 mg of vitamin E and 231 IU of vitamin D.
Health Benefits Of Halibut Fish
1. Helps in repairing muscles
2. Improves heart health
3. Maintains cellular health
4. Lowers the risk of breast cancer
5. Reduces the risk of metabolic syndrome
6. Lowers inflammation
7. Treats sexual weakness
8. Keeps the liver healthy
9. Promotes brain health
1. Helps in repairing muscles
Halibut fish has a good amount of protein which is enough to meet your daily protein requirements. Protein is required for building and repairing muscles, wound healing and suppressing appetite. The dietary reference intake for protein is 0.8 g per kg of body weight. If you are an active person and want to increase your muscle mass, the intake of protein should be higher.
2. Improves heart health
Halibut fish supports heart health because of the presence of omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, niacin and magnesium. All these essential nutrients have numerous heart benefits like lowering triglycerides, increasing good cholesterol, and preventing blood pressure. Magnesium protects the heart from the occurrence of abnormal heart rhythms by stabilizing the electrical circuitry of the heart.
3. Maintains cellular health
Cellular health is the foundation of wellness which is needed to support many functions of the human body. Halibut fish contains vitamin B12 which keeps the cells healthy and plays a massive role in different functions such as the repair, formation and maintenance of red blood cells. So, to help in the formation and restoration of new cells, consume halibut fish.
4. Lowers the risk of breast cancer
The essential omega 3 fatty acids which include DHA and EPA, have been shown to decrease the risk of breast cancer, according to a research published in the International Journal of Cancer. EPA and DHA help to reduce the growth of tumours.
5. Reduces the risk of metabolic syndrome
A diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids is known to benefit people with metabolic syndrome, a cluster of risk factors that can lead to diseases like heart attack and diabetes. Fish oil can also significantly improve cardiovascular risk factors. Halibut is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and consuming it on a regular basis can, therefore, reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome.
6. Lowers inflammation
Consumption of halibut fish regularly may help to relieve the symptoms of autoimmune diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis, according to a research published in the International Journal of Drug Development and Research. The research says that the presence of omega-3 fatty acids reduces the severity of these symptoms.
7. Treats sexual weakness
Halibut fish is high in phosphorous, a mineral which can help improve sexual issues which include the loss of libido, sperm motility and impotence. All these problems can be improved by adding halibut fish to your diet and ensuring an adequate supply of phosphorus in your body system.
8. Keeps the liver healthy
Selenium, an essential mineral found in halibut is crucial for maintaining the health of the liver. A healthy liver promotes detoxification by clearing the body of harmful components and heavy metals.
9. Promotes brain health
Halibut fish is rich in potassium. It is an essential mineral that enhances the various functions of the brain such as memory, learning and speech movement. The right levels of phosphorus also help in cognitive development. Studies have shown that a deficiency of potassium in your body can be
linked to the early onset of Alzheimer's disease and dementia. By consuming halibut fish, you are also ensuring your cognitive health.
