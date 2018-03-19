Foods That Clean Your Arteries And Heart

An ancient Chinese proverb goes like this, "When the heart is at ease, the body is healthy". The above proverb is very true because the heart is one of the vital organs of the body whose health reflects on all the other organs, directly!
Even if the heart has minor health problems, the other parts of your body can suffer and you may experience a number of side effects.
The heart is a vital organ that is responsible for filtering out the carbon dioxide from the blood and circulating healthy, oxygenated blood to all the other parts of the body, through the arteries.
So, without the heart circulating oxygenated blood to the other organs, their functioning could be affected too, giving rise to a number of health issues.
Now, when the arteries supplying oxygenated blood are clogged by impurities, fat deposits and cholesterol, they may not be able to supply healthy blood in an effective way.
So, the arteries need to be cleansed in order to maintain a healthy supply of oxygenated blood from the heart to the other parts of the body.
Here are a few foods which can cleanse your arteries naturally and protect your heart's health.
1. Avocado
Most of us would have heard by now that avocados, also known as butter fruit in India, have become popular as superfoods, owing to their amazing health benefits. One of the health benefits of avocado includes flushing out the impurities and cholesterol debris accumulated in the arteries, as it contains omega-3 fatty acids, which aid this function, thus keeping your heart healthy.
2. Broccoli
A lot of us are not big fans of broccoli, especially kids, owing to the fact that they do not please our taste buds much. However, adding broccoli to your regular diet can help your heart remain safe and healthy because the vitamin K content in broccoli can cleanse the arteries and also strengthen the walls of your heart.
3. Tuna Fish
We already know that fish is healthy, as it contains nutrients, which are exceptionally good for the health. Tuna fish, in particular, is known to improve the health of your heart, as the omega-3 fatty acid content in it can lower the triglyceride level in the body, thus reducing cholesterol and keeping your arteries free of cholesterol deposits. So, consuming tuna on a regular basis can also help your heart.
4. Nuts
If you are someone who loves snacking, then it is time to replace unhealthy snacks with healthy ones such as nuts. Nuts like almonds, cashew nuts, walnuts, pistachios, etc., are loaded with nutrients like antioxidants and vitamin E. These nutrients can push out the cholesterol debris and impurity deposits from the arteries and make way for the easy flow of oxygenated blood from the heart to all the other parts of the body.
5. Olive Oil
Just like how turmeric is considered to be a holy ingredient in the Indian mythology, owing to its numerous healing properties, olive oil is considered scared in certain European counties because of its amazing health benefits. Adding olive oil to your diet can help cleanse your arteries and keep your heart healthy, as olive oil is rich in antioxidants, which enables this health benefit.
6. Watermelon
Watermelon is a seasonal fruit, which is abundantly available in tropical countries, including India. Most of us love to indulge in the sweet taste and cool feeling of this fruit. Along with health benefits like reducing dehydration and body heat, watermelon is also known to keep your heart healthy, as the nitric oxide present in this fruit can cleanse your arteries exceptionally.
7. Turmeric
Earlier, we read how turmeric is considered to be sacred in the Indian mythology because of its various health benefits. Along with health benefits such as treating burns, infections, inflammation, indigestion, etc., turmeric can also keep your heart healthy, by reducing the cholesterol build-up in the arteries, as it contains vitamin B6, which allows this action.
8. Spinach
Spinach is undoubtedly, one of the healthiest foods known to mankind, as it is rich in certain powerful nutrients such as iron, antioxidants and protein, among others. Studies have shown that consuming a serving of spinach every day can help lower the homocysteine levels in the blood, which in turn can reduce the build-up of cholesterol in the arteries, thus helping in keeping your heart healthy.
9. Coconut Oil
Coconut oil is yet another natural ingredient, which comes with a number of health benefits. Adding coconut oil to your diet can not only boost your metabolic rate and immunity, but can also cleanse the arteries to enable the heart to function better, as coconut oil contains vitamin E.
