Foods That Clean Your Arteries And Heart

1. Avocado

Most of us would have heard by now that avocados, also known as butter fruit in India, have become popular as superfoods, owing to their amazing health benefits. One of the health benefits of avocado includes flushing out the impurities and cholesterol debris accumulated in the arteries, as it contains omega-3 fatty acids, which aid this function, thus keeping your heart healthy.

2. Broccoli

A lot of us are not big fans of broccoli, especially kids, owing to the fact that they do not please our taste buds much. However, adding broccoli to your regular diet can help your heart remain safe and healthy because the vitamin K content in broccoli can cleanse the arteries and also strengthen the walls of your heart.

3. Tuna Fish

We already know that fish is healthy, as it contains nutrients, which are exceptionally good for the health. Tuna fish, in particular, is known to improve the health of your heart, as the omega-3 fatty acid content in it can lower the triglyceride level in the body, thus reducing cholesterol and keeping your arteries free of cholesterol deposits. So, consuming tuna on a regular basis can also help your heart.

4. Nuts

If you are someone who loves snacking, then it is time to replace unhealthy snacks with healthy ones such as nuts. Nuts like almonds, cashew nuts, walnuts, pistachios, etc., are loaded with nutrients like antioxidants and vitamin E. These nutrients can push out the cholesterol debris and impurity deposits from the arteries and make way for the easy flow of oxygenated blood from the heart to all the other parts of the body.

5. Olive Oil

Just like how turmeric is considered to be a holy ingredient in the Indian mythology, owing to its numerous healing properties, olive oil is considered scared in certain European counties because of its amazing health benefits. Adding olive oil to your diet can help cleanse your arteries and keep your heart healthy, as olive oil is rich in antioxidants, which enables this health benefit.

6. Watermelon

Watermelon is a seasonal fruit, which is abundantly available in tropical countries, including India. Most of us love to indulge in the sweet taste and cool feeling of this fruit. Along with health benefits like reducing dehydration and body heat, watermelon is also known to keep your heart healthy, as the nitric oxide present in this fruit can cleanse your arteries exceptionally.

7. Turmeric

Earlier, we read how turmeric is considered to be sacred in the Indian mythology because of its various health benefits. Along with health benefits such as treating burns, infections, inflammation, indigestion, etc., turmeric can also keep your heart healthy, by reducing the cholesterol build-up in the arteries, as it contains vitamin B6, which allows this action.

8. Spinach

Spinach is undoubtedly, one of the healthiest foods known to mankind, as it is rich in certain powerful nutrients such as iron, antioxidants and protein, among others. Studies have shown that consuming a serving of spinach every day can help lower the homocysteine levels in the blood, which in turn can reduce the build-up of cholesterol in the arteries, thus helping in keeping your heart healthy.

9. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is yet another natural ingredient, which comes with a number of health benefits. Adding coconut oil to your diet can not only boost your metabolic rate and immunity, but can also cleanse the arteries to enable the heart to function better, as coconut oil contains vitamin E.