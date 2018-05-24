Eating An Egg A Day Can Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease, Says Study

Is it healthy to eat egg every day? Well, a new study has revealed that eating an egg daily may reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

The research was done by Peking University Health Science Centre in China, where they observed the egg-eating habits of 416,213 participants. So, can eggs lower the risk of heart disease? Let's unravel it here.

Eggs all along have been a favourite food and they have been a part of every meal, especially for breakfast. But, some people avoid having eggs because of their high cholesterol content.

Did you know that a large egg roughly contains 185 mg of cholesterol? And the American Heart Association has recommended a maximum of 300 mg of cholesterol each day, so having two eggs would be the limit.

However, cholesterol was linked to heart disease and so, most people would believe that eating too many eggs could be dangerous. But, the truth is, eggs do not harm the body in any way.

When it comes to cholesterol, it plays a vital role in how your cells work, and is necessary for producing vitamin D, hormones and bile. Also, too much of cholesterol in your blood could accumulate in the walls of the arteries, which increases the risk of heart attacks and stroke.

But, there's a catch, the cholesterol in fresh and whole foods has very little effect on the cholesterol in your blood. Per 100 grams of boiled egg has about 3.3 grams of saturated fat which is very less.

On the other hand, saturated fat found in meat and foods containing coconut oil or palm oil will increase the levels of cholesterol in the blood.

There are mainly two types of cholesterol - high density lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein (LDL). HDL is considered a good cholesterol, as it transports excess cholesterol to the liver, where it can be eliminated out from the body. LDL is a bad cholesterol that can build up in your artery walls, causing potential blood clots.

So, how do the egg health benefits affect HDL and LDL cholesterol levels? The University of Connecticut study found that consuming three eggs a day for a month did not alter both the cholesterol levels and so it didn't affect heart health.

How Many Eggs To Eat Per Day?

Health experts and doctors recommend eating eggs as a part of the daily diet. Being a nutrition-dense food, eggs contain high amounts of protein, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin D and vitamin B12, lutein and zeaxanthin.

One to two eggs per day is absolutely fine and people shouldn't be frightened of eating too many eggs, say health experts.

A medium egg contains the following nutrients:

63% of recommended intake of vitamin D, in places where people are unable to consume vitamin D.

108% daily recommended intake of vitamin B12 is essential for the nervous system, blood cells and produces DNA as well.

36% required daily of vitamin B2 is crucial for growth and bodily repair.

39% required daily of biotin is required for metabolism, nerve, cardiovascular and digestive functions.

71% daily recommended intake of choline is important for brain development and proper functioning of the liver.

How Many Eggs Can You Eat In A Week?

Health experts recommend having eggs for lunch, two or three times in a week. Eggs being rich in iodine and selenium are important for pregnant women, as it is linked with their baby's IQ.

How To Cook Eggs To Prevent Heart Disease?

Eggs are versatile and nutritious and the most simple way to cook them is by boiling or poaching. Dietitians don't recommend frying an egg due to the fat content and increased cholesterol intake. A fried egg should be eaten with small amounts of vegetable oil. But, the healthiest way to consume eggs is by scrambling, boiling, baking or poaching. A boiled egg makes for a very filling snack.

