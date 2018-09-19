5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Brazil Nuts

Brazil nuts are edible seeds which grow on the Brazil nut tree. These nuts grow inside a round shell which is similar to coconut in appearance. Each shell contains around 12 to 20 pieces of this nut. It can be eaten raw like other nuts and one can consume it after blanching as well.

This nut is packed with many nutrients and has various health benefits which we will discuss in this article. We should always include the different varieties of nuts in our diet as they provide us with nutrients and fibre. They are a great source of energy and are rich in fats and calorific hence one should consume them in limited quantities.

Nutritional Value Of Brazil Nut

The Brazil nuts contain proteins, monounsaturated fats, along with various minerals and vitamins. 100 g of Brazil nuts contain 656 calories, 66 g of total fat, 14 g of proteins, 12 g of carbohydrates, 8 g of dietary fibre, 0.7 mg of vitamin C and 0.1 mg of vitamin B6, 2.3 g of sugar, 659 mg of potassium, 3 mg of sodium, 2.4 mg of iron and 376 mg of magnesium and no cholesterol. The Brazil nuts are also a rich source of a mineral called selenium, which acts as a powerful antioxidant and fights cancer.

Health Benefits Of Brazil Nuts:

1. Lowers cholesterol

2. Improves mental health

3. Boosts the mood

4. Reduces the risk of cancer

5. Combats heart ailments