8 Reasons Why Almond Flour Is Better Than Other Flours

Do you love snacking on almonds? If yes, then you won't mind replacing your regular white flour with almond flour. Almond flour is currently gaining popularity due to its nutritional value and health benefits. It has a nutritional advantage over many processed flours and is considered a healthy alternative to use in gluten-free and low-carb cooking.
What Is Almond Flour And How Is It Made?
Almond flour is made from blanched ground almonds. Start by blanching the almonds in boiling water to remove the skin and then grind and sift them into a fine flour. The flour has a sweet, buttery flavour with a lighter colour and texture.
Nutritional Value of Almond Flour
According to the USDA, 100 g of almond flour contains 571 kcal energy, 21.43 g of protein, 50 g fat, 21.43 g of carbohydrates, 10.7 total dietary fibre, 286 mg of calcium, 3.86 mg of iron, 286 mg magnesium, 536 mg phosphorous, 714 mg potassium, 1.071 mg copper, 2 mg of manganese, 32 g of total monounsaturated fatty acids, and 12.5 g of total polyunsaturated fatty acids.
Benefits Of Almond Flour
1. Controls blood sugar
Refined wheat flour is high in carbohydrates and low in fibre and fat. Consuming it causes a spike in blood sugar levels that can leave you tired, hungry and craving for foods which are high in sugar and calories. Whereas almond flour is low in carbohydrates and high in healthy fats and fibre which make it a low glycemic index food - meaning it will release the sugar slowly into your bloodstream to provide energy.
2. Promotes heart health
One of the benefits of almond flour is that it helps in keeping your heart healthy by lowering bad cholesterol, reducing the risk of blood clots and lowering blood pressure. It contains monounsaturated fatty acids and meets the total fat, vitamin and mineral requirements, making almond flour a heart-healthy food, according to the American Heart Association.
3. Promotes bone health
Almond flour contains vital minerals like calcium, phosphorous, magnesium and potassium which are essential for maintaining bone health. It has double the nutrition compared to milk. So those who do not prefer dairy products can get calcium and other minerals from almond flour.
4. Helps in building muscles
As almond flour contains a good amount of protein, consuming it will help in building lean muscle mass. Because protein is the main component for increasing your lean body mass. If you are training or working out, replace whey protein powder with almond flour to give you a good dose of protein.
5. Keeps skin and hair healthy
We all know that how almonds are great for skin and hair due to the presence of vitamin E, an antioxidant that keeps the skin young and gives lustrous hair. Consuming almond flour will also help in fighting against the free radicals that lead to early ageing of the skin and thereby, keeping your skin supple and hair shiny and healthy.
6. Aids in losing weight
Almond flour is high in healthy fats, protein, fibre and free of gluten and low in carbohydrates which makes it an ideal choice for people who are trying to lose weight. The dietary fibre present in the flour will keep you full for a longer period of time and thus preventing unwanted food cravings.
7. Prevents colon cancer
According to the researchers at the University of California, almonds can reduce aberrant crypt foci which are clusters of abnormal tube-like glands in the lining of the colon and rectum which eventually lead to colon cancer. So, the consumption of almond flour can decrease the risk of colon cancer.
8. Improves energy levels
Almond flour contains riboflavin, manganese and copper, all of these play a major role in energy production, red blood cell creation, growth and development and cellular function. In addition, the presence of various micronutrients and macronutrients makes almond flour an excellent energy booster.
How To Use Almond Flour In Baking And Cooking?
In most baking recipes, you can replace refined wheat flour with almond flour. For frying, you can use almond flour to coat fish, chicken and vegetables instead of breadcrumbs.
