8 Reasons Why Almond Flour Is Better Than Other Flours

Do you love snacking on almonds? If yes, then you won't mind replacing your regular white flour with almond flour. Almond flour is currently gaining popularity due to its nutritional value and health benefits. It has a nutritional advantage over many processed flours and is considered a healthy alternative to use in gluten-free and low-carb cooking.

What Is Almond Flour And How Is It Made?

Almond flour is made from blanched ground almonds. Start by blanching the almonds in boiling water to remove the skin and then grind and sift them into a fine flour. The flour has a sweet, buttery flavour with a lighter colour and texture.

Nutritional Value of Almond Flour

According to the USDA, 100 g of almond flour contains 571 kcal energy, 21.43 g of protein, 50 g fat, 21.43 g of carbohydrates, 10.7 total dietary fibre, 286 mg of calcium, 3.86 mg of iron, 286 mg magnesium, 536 mg phosphorous, 714 mg potassium, 1.071 mg copper, 2 mg of manganese, 32 g of total monounsaturated fatty acids, and 12.5 g of total polyunsaturated fatty acids.

Benefits Of Almond Flour

1. Controls blood sugar

2. Promotes heart health

3. Promotes bone health

4. Helps in building muscles

5. Keeps skin and hair healthy

6. Aids in losing weight

7. Prevents colon cancer

8. Improves energy levels