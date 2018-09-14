10 Home Remedies To Cleanse Your Colon Naturally

Most of us forget that colon or the large intestine is another important organ apart from liver, kidneys and the heart. Colon health is a significant part of digestive health and colon should be cleansed for optimal digestive wellness. This article will talk about how to cleanse your colon naturally.
Colon constitutes of four parts which includes descending colon, ascending colon, transverse colon, and sigmoid colon. Colon or the large intestine is considered an important organ because it helps the body absorb nutrients and calories as the food moves through the small intestine, thereby helping in digesting food. The large intestine balances the body's pH and electrolytes as well.
This is one of the reasons why cleansing your colon is essential as it helps treat health issues like constipation or irregular bowel movements and also can reduce the risk of colon cancer.
A natural colon cleanse is also an effective way to detoxify your body naturally by expelling toxic substances that can have adverse effects on your health.
Read here to know how to cleanse your colon naturally with these easy home remedies.
1. Saltwater or plain water
2. Apple cider vinegar
3. High-fibre diet
4. Lemon detox juice
5. Resistant starch
6. Raw vegetable juices and smoothies
7. Aloe vera juice
8. Probiotics
9. Flaxseeds
10. Herbal teas
1. Saltwater Or Plain Water
There is no doubt about the fact that drinking plenty of water aids in regulating your digestion. It also helps the colon in flushing out the toxins effectively. If you are drinking plain water, then consume 6 to 8 glasses of lukewarm water every day.
Saltwater, on the other hand, benefits people who are suffering from constipation and bowel irregularity. Before having breakfast, mix 2 teaspoons of sea salt or Himalayan salt with lukewarm water and drink it on an empty stomach in the morning.
2. Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is known to possess antioxidant and antibiotic properties that promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria in the colon and helps in cleansing the colon at the same time. Apple cider vinegar contains a bacterium called Acetobacter which aids in the digestion process and proper functioning of your gut.
3. High-fibre diet
Fibre is found in plant foods like fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts and seeds. These plant foods contain cellulose and fibres that bulk up your stool and regulate constipation and over-active bowels. High fibrous plant foods also act as a prebiotic which boosts the healthy bacteria in the colon. Make sure you incorporate high-fibre foods in your diet daily.
4. Lemon Detox Juice
Lemons are rich in vitamin C that speeds up your metabolism and aids in the detoxification. It also contains citric acid which helps in the production of digestive juices thus enabling proper digestion. Lemon juice adds a dynamic element to colon cleansing because it can remove toxins from the body effectively.
5. Resistant Starch
Resistant starch, a carbohydrate that acts like a fibre is found in plant foods like rice, potatoes, legumes, green bananas and grains which boost the gut microflora thus, promoting a healthy colon. According to a study in Cancer Prevention Research, resistant starch can also reduce the risk of colon cancer by keeping the bowels healthy.
6. Raw Vegetable Juices And Smoothies
Raw vegetable juices are master cleansers of the colon. Vegetable juices and smoothies contain fibre and nutrients that aid in the digestion process. To make most of the fibre and nutrients from the juice, keep the pulp and skin intact while juicing. For example, you could opt for veggies like carrots, beetroot, cucumber, tomato or spinach to cleanse your colon.
7. Aloe Vera Juice
The texture of the aloe vera juice is thick which helps in easing bowel functions that works by counter-balancing the effects of waste material in the body, thereby getting rid of the toxins from the body. This helps in cleansing the colon naturally.
8. Probiotics
Another natural way to cleanse your colon is to include probiotics in your diet. Probiotic foods like yogurt, pickles and other fermented foods restore the good bacteria in the gut that keeps your colon healthy and cleanses it by promoting regularity and curbing inflammation.
9. Flaxseeds
To prevent inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract, one should consume flaxseeds. These seeds also possess laxative effects that can help in cleansing your colon naturally. In addition, the presence of fibre and antioxidants in flaxseeds can increase your bowel movements, thereby getting rid of the waste from the body.
10. Herbal teas
Herbs like ginger, cayenne pepper and garlic contain antimicrobial phytochemicals which can suppress the unhealthy bacteria from multiplying in the colon. Drinking ginger, garlic or cayenne pepper tea once a day will help in cleansing your colon.
While you are undergoing a colon cleanse, it's advisable to not go overboard as it may lead to cramping and electrolyte imbalances in the body. People who are at a risk of high blood pressure should keep their sodium intake low, so avoid saltwater detox.
