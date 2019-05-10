ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7 Benefits Of Drinking Lemon Water In The Morning

    By

    Celebrities swear by their daily dose of lemon water in the morning and they don't start their day without gulping down a glass of lemon water. The reason is starting the day with a glass of lemon water can work wonders for your overall health and fitness.

    Health experts claim that drinking lemon water speeds up your metabolism, helps in weight loss and lowers the risk of kidney stone formation, to name a few.

    Lemon Water

    Lemons are packed full of vitamin C, potassium, fibre, calcium, vitamin B6, iron, and magnesium.

    What Is Lemon Water?

    Lemon water is the juice squeezed from a lemon and mixed with water. The lemon water can be enjoyed either hot or cold. Other ingredients like mint leaves or honey are also added to enhance the flavour.

    Benefits Of Drinking Lemon Water In The Morning

    1. Prevents kidney stones

    Kidney stones are made of calcium oxalate that forms in the kidneys. Citrate, a compound found in lemons is thought to prevent calcium from binding with other compounds and forming stones. Lemon water contains a high amount of citrate which can help treat kidney stones [1] .

    2. Boosts immunity

    Lemon water contains antioxidants like vitamin C that protect the cells from damage. The flavonoids present in lemons are known to improve blood circulation and reduce oxidative stress and damage [2] .

    3. Aids in weight loss

    Lemon water is low in calories and can help people who are trying to lose weight. Drinking lemon water in the morning on an empty stomach keeps you full and boosts your metabolism, which speeds up weight loss.

    4. Promotes digestion

    Drinking warm lemon water in the morning helps kick-start your digestive system, allowing you to digest food more easily and prevent the build-up of toxins. Also, lemon water works as a laxative that can help prevent constipation.

    Lemon Water

    5. Improves oral health

    Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) in lemons can reduce the growth of bacteria in the mouth. Drinking lemon water will reduce bacteria in the mouth and helps to keep your mouth fresh. It will also stimulate your saliva and help prevent the occurrence of dry mouth which can lead to bad breath [3] .

    6. Provides energy

    Lemons contain a good amount of potassium which is essential for the functioning of cells and metabolism. Potassium is an electrolyte which energizes your body, aids in nerve-muscle communication and helps in skeletal-muscular function [4] .

    7. Enhances skin and hair health

    The vitamin C present in lemons work wonders for your skin. A study showed that, increased intake of vitamin C was linked to fewer wrinkles. It can also fight free radical damage [5] . Vitamin C also contributes to collagen synthesis, which helps make up the connective tissues under the skin. Vitamin C assists in better absorption of iron, a mineral required for hair growth.

    Lemon Water

    Possible Risks Of Lemon Water

    Drinking excess lemon water could erode your tooth enamel over time, which makes your teeth more vulnerable to cavities because lemon contains citric acid. To limit the risk either drink it with a straw or rinse your mouth afterwards.

    When it comes to heartburn, lemon water can work both ways - either it can relieve you from heartburn or it can aggravate it.

    Lemon Water

    How To Make Lemon Water

    Ingredients:

    • 1 lemon
    • A glass of water

    Method:

    • Squeeze the juice of the lemon into a glass of water.
    • You can add other ingredients like mint sprigs, honey or a dash of cinnamon to enhance the taste.
    • Stir well and drink.
    View Article References
    1. [1] Aras, B., Kalfazade, N., Tuğcu, V., Kemahlı, E., Özbay, B., Polat, H., & Taşçı, A. İ. (2008). Can lemon juice be an alternative to potassium citrate in the treatment of urinary calcium stones in patients with hypocitraturia? A prospective randomized study.Urological research,36(6), 313.
    2. [2] Del Rıo, J. A., Fuster, M. D., Gómez, P., Porras, I., Garcıa-Lidón, A., & Ortuño, A. (2004). Citrus limon: a source of flavonoids of pharmaceutical interest.Food Chemistry,84(3), 457-461.
    3. [3] Rubinoff, A. B., Latner, P. A., & Pasut, L. A. (1989). Vitamin C and oral health.Journal (Canadian Dental Association),55(9), 705-707.
    4. [4] Fenn, W. O. (1940). The role of potassium in physiological processes.Physiological Reviews,20(3), 377-415.
    5. [5] Kim, D. B., Shin, G. H., Kim, J. M., Kim, Y. H., Lee, J. H., Lee, J. S., ... & Lee, O. H. (2016). Antioxidant and anti-ageing activities of citrus-based juice mixture.Food chemistry,194, 920-927.

    Read more about: lemon water morning benefits
    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue