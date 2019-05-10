7 Benefits Of Drinking Lemon Water In The Morning Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Celebrities swear by their daily dose of lemon water in the morning and they don't start their day without gulping down a glass of lemon water. The reason is starting the day with a glass of lemon water can work wonders for your overall health and fitness.

Health experts claim that drinking lemon water speeds up your metabolism, helps in weight loss and lowers the risk of kidney stone formation, to name a few.

Lemons are packed full of vitamin C, potassium, fibre, calcium, vitamin B6, iron, and magnesium.

What Is Lemon Water?

Lemon water is the juice squeezed from a lemon and mixed with water. The lemon water can be enjoyed either hot or cold. Other ingredients like mint leaves or honey are also added to enhance the flavour.

Benefits Of Drinking Lemon Water In The Morning

1. Prevents kidney stones

Kidney stones are made of calcium oxalate that forms in the kidneys. Citrate, a compound found in lemons is thought to prevent calcium from binding with other compounds and forming stones. Lemon water contains a high amount of citrate which can help treat kidney stones [1] .

2. Boosts immunity

Lemon water contains antioxidants like vitamin C that protect the cells from damage. The flavonoids present in lemons are known to improve blood circulation and reduce oxidative stress and damage [2] .

3. Aids in weight loss

Lemon water is low in calories and can help people who are trying to lose weight. Drinking lemon water in the morning on an empty stomach keeps you full and boosts your metabolism, which speeds up weight loss.

4. Promotes digestion

Drinking warm lemon water in the morning helps kick-start your digestive system, allowing you to digest food more easily and prevent the build-up of toxins. Also, lemon water works as a laxative that can help prevent constipation.

5. Improves oral health

Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) in lemons can reduce the growth of bacteria in the mouth. Drinking lemon water will reduce bacteria in the mouth and helps to keep your mouth fresh. It will also stimulate your saliva and help prevent the occurrence of dry mouth which can lead to bad breath [3] .

6. Provides energy

Lemons contain a good amount of potassium which is essential for the functioning of cells and metabolism. Potassium is an electrolyte which energizes your body, aids in nerve-muscle communication and helps in skeletal-muscular function [4] .

7. Enhances skin and hair health

The vitamin C present in lemons work wonders for your skin. A study showed that, increased intake of vitamin C was linked to fewer wrinkles. It can also fight free radical damage [5] . Vitamin C also contributes to collagen synthesis, which helps make up the connective tissues under the skin. Vitamin C assists in better absorption of iron, a mineral required for hair growth.

Possible Risks Of Lemon Water

Drinking excess lemon water could erode your tooth enamel over time, which makes your teeth more vulnerable to cavities because lemon contains citric acid. To limit the risk either drink it with a straw or rinse your mouth afterwards.

When it comes to heartburn, lemon water can work both ways - either it can relieve you from heartburn or it can aggravate it.

How To Make Lemon Water

Ingredients:

1 lemon

A glass of water

Method:

Squeeze the juice of the lemon into a glass of water.

You can add other ingredients like mint sprigs, honey or a dash of cinnamon to enhance the taste.

Stir well and drink.

