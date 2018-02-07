8 Magical Health Benefits Of Olive Oil

1. Heart Health

Recent studies have shown that olive oil can slow down the ageing of the heart. It improves the function of the arteries by aiding in circulation, preventing the build-up of fats in the blood vessels and reducing the possibility and risk of strokes. Olive oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, which improves the good cholesterol in the body.

2. Cancer Prevention

The use of olive oil in your diet can prevent cancer. It reduces the growth of cancerous growth in the body and is found to be a preventive agent, especially for colon and breast cancer. It is also noted to provide resistance against cancer of the colon.

3. Enhances Memory And Mood

Olive oil acts as an antidepressant and is said to increase the level of Serotonin. Serotonin, also known as the happiness hormone, enhances the mood and treats depression. Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids found in the oil boost memory and lead to a healthy brain functioning. It also prevents Alzheimer's disease.

4. Lowers Diabetes

Including olive oil in your diet can help control the sugar levels, according to studies done in the past. Use of olive oil is found to be effective in lowering blood glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes and enhances insulin sensitivity.

5. Anti-InflammatoryIn Nature

Olive oil is used for pain-relief due to the anti-inflammatory properties found in the oil. It provides relief from inflammation - joint inflammation, stiffness, and pain. It eases joint pains and eases stiffness to improve mobility. Usage of olive oil is beneficial in reducing the inflammation in arthritis.

6. Anti-bacterial And Anti-microbial

Olive oil is used to treat a number of fungal and bacterial infections. Olive oil contains phenolic compounds, which can impede the growth of pathogenic bacteria. Oleuropein found in the oil acts as an antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral agent. Olive oil is also useful in curing yeast infection.

7. Skin Health

Olive oil is loaded with vitamin E and antioxidants which moisturizes, revitalizes and nourishes the skin. It reduces wrinkles, fights ageing and helps lighten the scars and acne. It rejuvenates the skin, making it soft, supple and glowing. It is also used to treat dry lips and cracked heels. It also improves the health of nails. It is also used as a make-up remover and a shine serum.

8. Hair Care

Olive oil moisturizes and nourishes the hair, removes dandruff and strengthens the hair. It treats dry, frizzy hair and softens the hair, making it shiny and strong. It promotes faster hair growth and the nutrients and monounsaturated fatty acids found in the oil help strengthening the roots from the hair follicles to the hair tips.

This magical oil is worth a try for the innumerable health benefits it provides. Regular use of olive oil can make you less susceptible to the risk of many diseases and ailments concerning human health and beauty. If the oil is not in your diet list yet, it's time to explore the miracles of this oil. You can count on this oil for countless health wonders!