11 Health Benefits Of Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds are the oldest oilseed crop which is called by various names such as 'Til' in Bengali and Hindi, 'Nuvvulu' in Telegu, and 'Ellu' in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
The sesame seeds are fragrant and nutty and are used for various culinary purposes. This nutrient-dense condiment has a combination of vitamins and minerals, which is why it is considered as one of the healthiest foods.
Sesame seeds have the powerful ability to prevent various types of cancers, diabetes, lower blood pressure, build strong bones, improve heart health and also help to cure sleep disorders among others.
Even the oil extracted from the sesame seeds is beneficial for health. It has a high nutritional content of calcium, iron, zinc, magnesium, phosphorous, manganese, copper, fibre, vitamin B6, etc.
Now, let us have a look at the health benefits of sesame seeds.
1. They Help Improve Digestion
Sesame seeds contain fibre, which is important for maintaining a healthy digestive system. It helps to maintain a healthy digestion by improving the bowel movements. Consuming sesame seeds will prevent constipation and diarrhoea and will also lower the chances of gastrointestinal diseases and cancer.
2. Reduces Hypertension
Sesame seeds reduce hypertension that helps to reduce the strain on your heart and aids in the prevention of various heart ailments. Sesame seeds contain magnesium that acts as an agent in lowering blood pressure and the seeds contain 25 percent of magnesium.
3. Helps Prevent Cancer
Sesame seeds are known to prevent various types of cancers like leukaemia, breast, colon, pancreatic, lung and prostate cancers. They have the ability to prevent cancer because they consist of anti-carcinogenic effects of magnesium and phytate that reduce the effect of free radicals.
4. They Protect Against Harmful Radiation
Sesame seeds have the powerful ability to protect the DNA from the harmful effects of radiation. Radiation comes from the treatment of cancer, which includes chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Having sesame seeds will boost your strength and reduce the chances of cancer.
5. Boosts Metabolic Functioning
Sesame seeds contain protein which aids in building muscle tissues, repairing the muscles, it promotes overall strength, mobility, energy levels, and a healthy cellular growth. It also helps to boost your metabolic function.
6. These Help Manage Diabetes
Sesame seeds consist of magnesium that helps reduce the chances of diabetes and also helps in managing the symptoms of diabetes. People suffering with type 2 diabetes can add sesame seeds or sesame seed oil to their diet. This aids in regulating the insulin and glucose levels in the body.
7. Boosts Bone Health
Sesame seeds contain essential minerals like phosphorous, calcium, and zinc that help in keeping your bones strong and healthy. These minerals create new bone matter and strengthen the bones, which may become weak due to an injury or a serious bone condition like osteoporosis.
8. These Help Reduce Inflammation In The Body
These seeds contain copper that helps in reducing the inflammation of joints, muscles and bones. It also aids in strengthening the blood vessels, joints and bones and therefore improves blood circulation and ensures that the organs of the body receive enough oxygen.
9. Skin And Hair Care
Sesame seeds contain high amounts of zinc, which helps in strengthening the hair, skin and muscle tissues. Sesame seed oil helps in preventing premature greying of hair and reduces the ageing signs and burnt marks on the skin.
10. Improves Oral Health
The oil from the sesame seeds has antibacterial and astringent properties which have a positive effect on oral health. Swishing some sesame seed oil in your mouth will reduce the bacteria present in your mouth and also help to prevent oral cavities.
11. Helps In Anxiety
Sesame seeds contain vitamin B1 that has calming properties which help in the proper nerve functioning and a deficiency of vitamin B1 could lead to depression, mood swings and muscle spasms.
