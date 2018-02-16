11 Health Benefits Of Sesame Seeds

2. Reduces Hypertension

Sesame seeds reduce hypertension that helps to reduce the strain on your heart and aids in the prevention of various heart ailments. Sesame seeds contain magnesium that acts as an agent in lowering blood pressure and the seeds contain 25 percent of magnesium.

3. Helps Prevent Cancer

Sesame seeds are known to prevent various types of cancers like leukaemia, breast, colon, pancreatic, lung and prostate cancers. They have the ability to prevent cancer because they consist of anti-carcinogenic effects of magnesium and phytate that reduce the effect of free radicals.

4. They Protect Against Harmful Radiation

Sesame seeds have the powerful ability to protect the DNA from the harmful effects of radiation. Radiation comes from the treatment of cancer, which includes chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Having sesame seeds will boost your strength and reduce the chances of cancer.

5. Boosts Metabolic Functioning

Sesame seeds contain protein which aids in building muscle tissues, repairing the muscles, it promotes overall strength, mobility, energy levels, and a healthy cellular growth. It also helps to boost your metabolic function.

6. These Help Manage Diabetes

Sesame seeds consist of magnesium that helps reduce the chances of diabetes and also helps in managing the symptoms of diabetes. People suffering with type 2 diabetes can add sesame seeds or sesame seed oil to their diet. This aids in regulating the insulin and glucose levels in the body.

7. Boosts Bone Health

Sesame seeds contain essential minerals like phosphorous, calcium, and zinc that help in keeping your bones strong and healthy. These minerals create new bone matter and strengthen the bones, which may become weak due to an injury or a serious bone condition like osteoporosis.

8. These Help Reduce Inflammation In The Body

These seeds contain copper that helps in reducing the inflammation of joints, muscles and bones. It also aids in strengthening the blood vessels, joints and bones and therefore improves blood circulation and ensures that the organs of the body receive enough oxygen.

9. Skin And Hair Care

Sesame seeds contain high amounts of zinc, which helps in strengthening the hair, skin and muscle tissues. Sesame seed oil helps in preventing premature greying of hair and reduces the ageing signs and burnt marks on the skin.

10. Improves Oral Health

The oil from the sesame seeds has antibacterial and astringent properties which have a positive effect on oral health. Swishing some sesame seed oil in your mouth will reduce the bacteria present in your mouth and also help to prevent oral cavities.

11. Helps In Anxiety

Sesame seeds contain vitamin B1 that has calming properties which help in the proper nerve functioning and a deficiency of vitamin B1 could lead to depression, mood swings and muscle spasms.