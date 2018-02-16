10 Foods Rich In Sodium You Did Not Know About

Sodium is an essential mineral which plays a major role in maintaining the fluid balance in the body. Sodium is also necessary for muscle contraction and nerve transmission and it works with other minerals like potassium, magnesium and calcium to balance the water levels in the cells of your body.

Sodium helps to regulate blood volume and blood pressure, which promotes the health of your heart. Sodium is sometimes lost when your body is sweating and the sodium in your diet makes up for the lost mineral.

But you should also know that, increasing the sodium intake in your diet will lead to high blood pressure, swollen joints, and weight gain. Also, if your body has low levels of sodium, there might be a deficiency of this mineral which may lead to headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, irritability, weakness and fatigue.

The recommended daily intake of sodium is 2300 mg or less, which is equal to a teaspoon of salt. You can include foods that are rich in sodium in your diet, but in limited quantities.

Here is a list of the 10 foods that are rich in sodium.

1. Fruits

Certain fruits like guavas, passion fruit and other tropical fruits contains high levels of sodium. Per serving of these fruits in their raw form contain 50 mg of sodium. Other fruit products like cranberry sauce, apple sauce and apple juice also contain the same amount of sodium.

2. Salami Salami is also one of the foods that is high in sodium. Apart from sodium content, salami contains little amounts of vitamin B12 and iron that help to boost brain health and protect the immune system. 1 slice of salami contains 226 mg of sodium. 3. Pickles When pickles are made, they are fermented with sodium and vinegar and other ingredients to preserve it for a longer period of time. It enhances the texture and flavour of the pickles. 1 large pickle contains 160 mg of sodium. 4. Soy Sauce Soy sauce is high in sodium and contains anti-allergenic properties. You must be adding soy sauce in your meals to enhance the flavour, but as it is rich in sodium, use it in little amounts to prevent overdosing yourself with sodium. 1 tablespoon of soy sauce contains 1005 mg of sodium. 5. Processed Cheese Processed cheese is a good source of sodium, it contains food colouring and other emulsifiers that could surely harm your body. 1 ounce of processed cheese contains 390 mg of sodium. Instead, you can opt for cottage cheese and ricotta cheese which are much more healthier. 6. Ham Ham is rich in sodium, and also contains protein and iron. Ham is just like other meat products, which contains zinc, a mineral which is essential for the immune system. 1 slice of ham contains 320 mg of sodium. You can include ham in your sandwich or in your breakfast omelette, but not excessively. 7. Beef Jerky Beef jerky is often called the healthy fast food because it is high in sodium and protein, and it does not raise the insulin levels in the body. 1 ounce of beef jerky contains 590 mg of sodium. 8. Celery Celery is a healthy vegetable which is a good source of antioxidants, sodium and other beneficial enzymes. Celery contains vitamin K, vitamin C and other important minerals like potassium and folate. 9. Olives Olives are an excellent source of sodium and antioxidants and these contain other important nutrients that help to lower the bad cholesterol and even prevent bone ailments. 10 green olives contain 420 mg of sodium. Add olives in your salads to boost your sodium intake. 10. Swiss Chard Swiss chard is rich in sodium and vitamin K. Swiss chard also contains vitamin A, which promotes eye health. You can add this healthy vegetable in your salad. 36 grams of swiss chard contains 77 mg of sodium, which is enough to boost your sodium intake.

