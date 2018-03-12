10 Nutritional Health Benefits Of Blackcurrants

This summer, almost everyone is going to grab their choice of ice cream to beat the scorching heat. Ice cream comes in many flavours - from strawberry and vanilla to chocolate and blackcurrant. No! We aren't going to write about ice cream in this article if you may think so.
Have you ever had a blackcurrant ice cream? We guess you have understood by now. Yes, blackcurrant is what we are going to discuss about.
Blackcurrants are small, dark red and purple berries. Their name is due to the fact that these fruits are black in colour. They are juicy and sweet and are often used to make jams and jellies.
Blackcurrants are a good source of nutrients like vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fibres, antioxidants and flavonoids that are beneficial for the health.
Have a look at the nutritional health benefits of blackcurrants below.
1. Keeps Your Heart healthy
Eating blackcurrants regularly in moderate quantities is beneficial for the heart. It will keep your heart healthy and lower the risk of cardiovascular problems like stroke, heart attack, irregular heartbeat, etc. It is due to the polyphenolic compounds like flavonoids in them.
2. Reduces The Risk Of Cancer
Blackcurrants are anti-carcinogenic in nature, which means they have the ability to reduce the risk of developing cancer in the body. This is mainly due to the antioxidants present in like vitamin C, beta-carotene, zeaxanthin, cryptoxanthin, etc.
3. High In Omega-3 Fatty acids
Blackcurrants are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. This helps in regulating the cholesterol level in the body by lowering the LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) and increasing the HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol).
4. Controls High Blood Pressure
Blackcurrants are beneficial for people who are suffering with high blood pressure. Regular consumption of blackcurrants will lower the risk of high blood pressure or hypertension due to the presence of potassium in them. Potassium acts as a vasodilator, which relaxes the blood vessels and ensures a smooth flow of blood.
5. Fights Infections
Another health benefit of blackcurrant is their ability to fight against infections. It will make your immune system strong and build a protection against infections. A cup of blackcurrant provides 338 percent of the daily vitamin C requirement.
6. Good For The Brain
Blackcurrant is not only good for the body, but it also boosts brain health. Eating blackcurrants regularly will sharpen your memory skills and also boost the oxygen supply to the brain. This is due to the presence of iron and antioxidants in them.
7. Anti-bacterial In Nature
Moderate consumption of blackcurrants is beneficial for lowering the risk of bacterial infections like UTI (Urinary Tract Infections) and other kinds of infections. It contains chemical compounds like tannin and anthocyanin that can reduce the risk of infections.
8. Good For The Eyes
Eating blackcurrants daily will provide a better eyesight. It is because they are a good source of a number of antioxidants like vitamin C that prevents the free radicals from causing oxidative damage to your eyes.
9. Reduces The Risk Of Anaemia
Blackcurrants are rich in iron, which aids in the formation of red blood cells and ensures that the oxygenated blood reaches to every organ of the body. This reduces the risk of anaemia.
10. Promotes Good Sleep
Blackcurrants have the ability to improve the quality of sleep and provide relief from insomnia. If you have difficulty in falling asleep, start having blackcurrants regularly, as the magnesium content present in them will help improve the quality of your sleep.
