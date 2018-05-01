10 Healthy Pizza Crust Alternatives You Should Try

The food service industry has taken a note of the changing trends that have begun to cater to the demands of the consumers by serving a variety of foods from across the world. Not only that, interesting healthy food alternatives are in demand nowadays. So, in this article, we will discuss about the healthy pizza crust alternatives.

We are sure you are acquainted with the traditional pizza dough, which is loved by all age groups. But, this is now a thing of the past. Surprised, right? The food trend is changing and bringing in new healthy alternatives. One such is healthy and delicious pizza crust.

Master chefs from around the world are always looking for ways to add unexpected flavours and textures to classic dishes. But the classic and traditional pizza crust is getting a new makeover.

Sounds exciting, right? Read on to know the healthy pizza crust alternatives that you could try at home.

1. Cauliflower Pizza Crust

No healthy pizza crust list would be complete without mentioning about this cauliflower based pizza crust. The cauliflower pizza crust is packed with fibre and vitamin C. The crust is sturdy and tasty, and its light taste will fool you into thinking you are eating the regular old pizza dough. Cauliflower being rich in vitamin K, folate, vitamin B6 and other important nutrients will provide your body with essential vitamins and minerals.

2. Broccoli Pizza Crust

If cauliflower can fit the healthy pizza crust list, why not broccoli? Broccoli makes for a delicious and healthy pizza crust. Also, the vegetable is rich in dietary fibre, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, vitamin E, manganese, phosphorus, choline, vitamin B1, vitamin A, potassium, vitamin B1, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, zinc, and copper.

3. Zucchini Pizza Crust

Zucchinis are a chock full of immune-boosting vitamin C and contain just 33 calories. Zucchinis are already used by people who are looking to lose weight, so adding this vegetable as a pizza crust will not be much difficult. Add vegetable toppings while making a zucchini pizza. The result would be yummy!

4. Butternut Squash Pizza Crust

Butternut squash is itself a delicious sweet and creamy vegetable. It contains vitamin A, vitamin E, thiamin, niacin, vitamin B6, folate, pantothenic acid and manganese. A cup of cubed butternut squash provides about 582 mg of potassium, which is more than a single banana. Turn the butternut squash into a stunning pizza crust and complete with a healthy green sauce made of vegetables.

5. Potato Pizza Crust

Potatoes can also make for a healthy pizza base. Potatoes are loaded with vitamin C, which is good for the immune system, vitamin B6 for proper brain function and potassium to keep the blood pressure stable. This easy pizza crust recipe calls for nothing but potato and salt if you skip the potato starch. You can also add fresh asparagus and peas too to make it more tasty and healthy.

6. Spaghetti Squash Pizza Crust

Spaghetti squash makes for an excellent pasta substitute, but you can use it for a low-carb pizza crust too. Spaghetti being low in calories, contains only 42 calories. It also contains 10 grams of carbohydrates, and a good amount of fibre which is about 2.2 grams or 9 percent of your daily needs. It also contains essential vitamins and minerals.

7. Spinach Pizza Crust

Spinach can also make for a healthy and low-carb pizza crust. Spinach is a rich source of vitamin K, vitamin A, iron, manganese, magnesium, copper, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, vitamin E, calcium, potassium and vitamin C. It is also very good source of dietary fibre, phosphorus, vitamin B1, zinc, protein and choline. Adding spinach as a pizza crust wouldn't be a bad idea!

8. Sweet potatoes Pizza Crust

Sweet potatoes are excellent source of beta-carotene and packs more than 3 times your daily needs of vitamin A. Vitamin A is important for immune function and healthy vision. Sweet potatoes are low in sodium, low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Being a good source of dietary fibre, vitamin B6, potassium, vitamin C and manganese, it makes for a healthy pizza base.

9. Carrots Pizza Crust

Carrots can also make for a healthy pizza base. These orange-coloured vegetables being rich in vitamin A would make for a perfect healthy pizza. It's crunchy, tasty and highly nutritious nutrients would make for a drool-worthy pizza. Also carrots are good source of beta-carotene, fibre, vitamin K, potassium and antioxidants.

10. Beetroot Pizza Crust

Beetroot will bring in the wow factor in your pizza. Because they are red in colour and packed with essential nutrients like fibre, folate, manganese, vitamin C, potassium and contains B vitamins. These will make them a a healthy option for your pizza crust.

Try out these delicious veg pizza recipes too!



