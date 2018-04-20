Top Veg Pizza Recipes | Easy Pizza Recipes

We believe there is no better jodi (pair) than weekends and pizzas. Most of our weekend evenings are spent with pizza and a cozy couch! But how healthy are takeout pizzas? Quick hint, they ARE NOT! So, it's about time we learn how to satiate our eternal cravings for pizza, by making them at home. And our top veg pizza recipes list will tell you about all of our favourite pizza recipes, which you can opt for this weekend.

So what differs homemade pizza recipes from the restaurant ones? While making pizza at home, we make the pizza base and sauce without any harmful preservatives or artificial food colours added to them and add nutritious pizza toppings to make it more healthy. For instance, our sweet corn pizza is the perfect mix of thin pizza crust along with a delicious sweet corn topping, which will compel you to come back to this pizza recipe time and again.

In case you do not have an oven, we have got you covered too. Our mini tawa pizza will not need an oven. All you need to do is to make a pizza dough, spread the sauce all over it and add the toppings. Then, take a pan and let it cook for a couple of minutes. And there! An utterly delicious pizza with a healthy topping is ready for you to plunge into it!

To know more about our top pizza recipes, scroll down and also tell us in the comments below which one is your favourite.

Rating: 4.0 /5