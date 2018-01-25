10 Health Benefits Of Skinless Chicken Breast

2. Minerals And Vitamins

Chicken breast is packed with minerals and vitamins. It contains vitamin B, which is useful in preventing problems like cataracts and different skin disorders, it helps eliminate weakness, boosts immunity, regulates digestion, prevents heart disorders, and high cholesterol among others.

3. Weight Loss

Chicken breast is excellent for weight loss, which is why it is mostly recommended for weight loss purposes. A weight loss diet plan comprises of high levels of protein-rich foods, which are effective in losing weight. Since chicken breast is high in protein, it keeps your stomach full.

4. Blood Pressure

Did you know chicken breast can regulate blood pressure? Yes, that's true! Consumption of chicken breast has proven to be useful in regulating the blood pressure. People suffering from hypertension can consume chicken breast.

5. Reduces The Risk Of Cancer

Studies have shown that eating chicken breast can reduce the risk of cancer, especially colon cancer. Consuming chicken breast more often compared to red meat can lower the risk of cancer to a certain level.

6. High Cholesterol

The amount of cholesterol and saturated fat found in red meat is comparatively very high as compared to chicken breast. Eating chicken breast can reduce the risk of high cholesterol and different kinds of heart diseases. So, enjoy your meal by including chicken breast to lower the chances of stroke.

7. Natural Anti-Depressant

Chicken breast is rich in amino acids known as tryptophan, which relaxes your body instantly. If you are feeling depressed, sad or suffering with tension and pressure, eating chicken breast will boost your brain's serotonin levels, and thereby improve your mood and eliminate stress.

8. Boosting Metabolism

Chicken breast contains vitamin B6 that promotes metabolic cellular reactions and enzymes, which means that consuming chicken breast will maintain the health of your blood vessels. It will also keep your energy levels high and boost metabolism, so that your body can burn more calories.

9. For Strong Bones

The high protein content in chicken breast helps in decreasing bone loss. Consuming 100 grams of chicken breast will be sufficient in fulfilling half of your daily protein intake. The phosphorous present in chicken breast will help in keeping your bones, teeth and the central nervous system strong.

10. A Toned Figure

If you are bulky and aspire to have a muscular and toned body, then consume chicken breast. Chicken breast is high in protein that will help to tone your body muscles and give you the desired shape. However, ensure to balance it out with enough macro and micronutrients in your diet.