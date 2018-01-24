10 Health Benefits Of Eating Popcorn

Popcorn is the go-to snack while watching movies in theatres or at home. A bowl of fresh popcorn is what will make your day. But, organic popcorn made from corn at home is the healthiest way to consume it instead of buying it from outside.

Corn is considered to be both a vegetable and a grain and it dates back to the ancient times. When the corn kernels are heated in oil, it transforms into popcorn. It is not only enjoyed for its flavour, but also for its nutritional value.

Popcorn is enjoyed around the world and it is made in various ways by pouring salt, butter and caramel for flavouring. This makes it unhealthy to consume. The best way to eat it is without adding any flavours.

Popcorn contains fibre, antioxidant, vitamin B complex, manganese and magnesium. Read on to know more about the health benefits of eating popcorn.

1. Lowers The Cholesterol Levels

Popcorn contains fibre that can strip off excess cholesterol from the walls of blood vessels and arteries, thereby reducing your overall cholesterol levels. It can also help to lower the chances of cardiovascular conditions like heart attacks and strokes.