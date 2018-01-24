10 Health Benefits Of Eating Popcorn

Popcorn is the go-to snack while watching movies in theatres or at home. A bowl of fresh popcorn is what will make your day. But, organic popcorn made from corn at home is the healthiest way to consume it instead of buying it from outside.
Corn is considered to be both a vegetable and a grain and it dates back to the ancient times. When the corn kernels are heated in oil, it transforms into popcorn. It is not only enjoyed for its flavour, but also for its nutritional value.
Popcorn is enjoyed around the world and it is made in various ways by pouring salt, butter and caramel for flavouring. This makes it unhealthy to consume. The best way to eat it is without adding any flavours.
Popcorn contains fibre, antioxidant, vitamin B complex, manganese and magnesium. Read on to know more about the health benefits of eating popcorn.
1. Lowers The Cholesterol Levels
Popcorn contains fibre that can strip off excess cholesterol from the walls of blood vessels and arteries, thereby reducing your overall cholesterol levels. It can also help to lower the chances of cardiovascular conditions like heart attacks and strokes.
2. Improves Digestion
Popcorn is a whole grain which contains the endosperm, germ and bran. And being a natural whole grain, it contains all of the fibre that can help to treat digestion. It aids in proper bowel movements and will prevent constipation as well.
3. Controls Blood Sugar Level
Popcorn has ample amounts of fibre, it regulates the release and management of blood sugar and insulin levels. It will maintain the levels of blood sugar and thus prevent diabetes. So, increase the intake of organic popcorn to prevent diabetes.
4. Prevents Cancer
The popcorn contains large amounts of poly-phenolic compounds, one of the more powerful types of antioxidants that you can put in your body. Antioxidants are the powerful defensive agents that can eliminate free radicals.
5. Prevents Ageing
Popcorn can treat age-related symptoms like wrinkles, age spots, macular degeneration and blindness, muscle weakness, and hair loss. Popcorn can keep you healthy, thanks to the powerful antioxidants present in it.
6. Weight Loss
Did you know that normal popcorn contains only 30 calories which is 5 times less than the greasy potato chips? The fibre content in popcorn will make you feel full and inhibits the release of the hunger hormone. It is also very low in saturated fats.
7. Supports The Growth Of Healthy Bones
Popcorn contains a significant amount of manganese that can help build and maintain dense and healthy bones. Manganese helps to support the bone structure and protects against osteoporosis, arthritis and osteoarthritis.
8. It Will Serve As A Whole Grain
Popcorn is the only snack that is 100 percent unprocessed whole grain. One serving of popcorn contains more than 70 percent of the recommended daily whole grain intake. If you are bored of eating oatmeal, you can consume popcorn once in a while.
9. Popcorn Contains Iron
According to the USDA, 28 grams of popcorn contains 0.9 mg of iron. Adult men require only 8 mg of iron in their diet each day and adult women require 18 mg of iron per day. So, boost your iron intake by eating fresh and organic popcorn.
10. It Is Diabetic Friendly
A high-fibre diet is healthy for diabetics and popcorn fits into that category. Popcorn is full of high fibre that easily gets digested and it won't cause a sudden blood sugar spike. So, if you are suffering with diabetes, you can safely consume popcorn.
