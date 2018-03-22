10 Health Benefits Of Dalia With Milk

Health enthusiasts are familiar with this food called 'Dalia'. As everyone is going with the trend of maintaining a healthy living and making certain dietary changes, choosing a nutritious meal is considered a healthy trait, which is something like a bowl of dalia with milk or vegetables.

Not only health freaks, but also mothers feed their children a bowl of dalia. This wholesome food is loaded with several health benefits. It contains high amounts of fibre, which aids in weight loss.

So, what is dalia? Dalia is made from cracked wheat, which is high in protein, iron and fibre. The dalia dish is very popular in India, where people eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

There are many ways to prepare dalia. Vegetable dalia (dalia made with veggies) and sweet dalia (dalia made with milk) are among the most popular ones.

So, read on to know more about the health benefits of dalia with milk.

1. Aids In Weight Loss

Eating a bowl of dalia will aid in weight loss. Dalia has high amounts of fibre, which will keep your tummy full and prevent you from indulging in over-eating. Have a bowl of dalia for breakfast to get you going throughout the day.

2. Prevents Constipation If you are suffering with constipation problems, dalia is the solution. The high-fibre content in dalia helps in proper digestion and prevents constipation. Having dalia daily will help to relieve you from constipation. 3. Good For Diabetic Patients For diabetic patients, a bowl of dalia is a great healer. It contains complex carbohydrates and is low in glycaemic index. This will ensure a steady release of glucose in the blood and will keep the blood sugar levels stable. 4. Increases Metabolism Dalia is a wholesome food, which is great for improving metabolism. Dalia is a whole wheat dish which increases the metabolic rate. 5. Promotes Heart Health Eating dalia every day will reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It will also help to reduce high cholesterol and high blood pressure by 21 percent. Dalia will also prevent the blocked arteries and improve the flow of blood. 6. It is Anti-inflammatory In Nature Dalia has anti-inflammatory properties. When you consume dalia daily, it can help alleviate chronic inflammation. So, it will prevent your body from several chronic and lifelong diseases. 7. A Good Source Of Energy Dalia is rich in fibre and it takes time to be digested in the body. A bowl of dalia every morning will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time. It will act as an endless supply of energy for a long time. 8. Balances The Cholesterol Levels To manage your cholesterol levels, dalia is the best option. Dalia is high in fibre and low in calories, this will help in the proper management of the cholesterol levels in the body. 9. Rich In Magnesium Dalia is a great source of magnesium and other important nutrients. Magnesium helps in calming down the nerves and relaxes the body. It also aids in soothing muscle aches. 10. Prevents Breast Cancer Dalia is high in fibre, which can significantly reduce breast cancer. Pre-menopausal women who consume dalia daily have a lower risk of breast cancer. So, ladies, start consuming dalia every day.

