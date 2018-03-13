10 Foods That Are High In Amino Acid Content

Protein is a vital nutrient required by the human body. It is crucial for growth and repair of the muscles. Also, protein is required to provide strength to the body, skin, hair, and nails. And this is exactly where amino acids come into play.
Amino acids are the building blocks of protein, and the foods which are high in amino acids are those with the highest amount of protein in it. There are about 20 amino acids, out of which nine are essential because your body can't produce them.
All meat products contain protein and a large number of plant-based foods contain protein too. Essential amino acids are found in foods, which the body can't make on its own. So, we need to consume these foods to get enough of amino acids.
Have a look at the foods that are high in amino acids.
1. Eggs
Eggs contain high amounts of protein and it is a great muscle-building food for body-builders. A large egg contains 6 grams of protein. Eggs are versatile and can be cooked in whichever way you want - be it scrambled, poached, or boiled.
2. Beef
Beef contains all the essential amino acids and it is a very versatile meat. Beef is an excellent source of iron and being a red meat, it is one of the foods that is high in protein. Lean cuts of beef provides 31 grams of amino acids in a 3 ounce of serving.
3. Chicken
Chicken is another meat product, which is a great source of amino acids. Chicken is rich in selenium and niacin and it is one of the most consumed food among many people. A 3-ounce serving of chicken breast has about 28 grams of protein.
4. Soybeans
Soybeans are high in protein content and are packed with vitamins, minerals and insoluble fibre. They also contain a good level of zinc, potassium, iron and vitamin E and contain significant amounts of phytic acid, dietary minerals and B vitamins.
5. Quinoa
Quinoa is another superfood, which is a complete protein and a fantastic wheat-free alternative. Quinoa has twice the protein content of rice or barley, it is a very good source of calcium, manganese and magnesium too. You can have quinoa for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
6. Tuna
Tuna is a great source of amino acids with almost zero fat. It contains all the essential amino acids needed by the body for growth and development of lean muscle tissue. Tuna contains about 22 grams of protein.
7. Prawns
Prawns are a complete protein food, which means it includes all the nine amino acids that are required by the body to function properly. 100 grams of prawns contain about 25 grams of protein and they are extremely low in calories.
8. Beans And Nuts
Beans and nuts do not contain all the essential amino acids, but they provide significant amounts of protein. Beans provide between 15 and 17 grams of protein per cup. Nuts and seeds provide between 4 and 9 grams of protein.
9. Chia Seeds
Chia seeds are a complete protein with highest amount of omega-3 fatty acids. They contain more fibre than nuts or flax seeds. Chia seeds are loaded with antioxidants, iron, calcium and zinc. This food makes for a perfect healthy pudding and smoothies.
10. Cheese
Did you know that cheese also contains amino acids? Cheese like mozzarella cheese provides 9 grams of protein in 1 slice. Low-fat Swiss cheese contains 8 grams of protein and an ounce of parmesan cheese has 10 grams of protein.
