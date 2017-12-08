15 Superfoods To Control Blood Sugar Level Effectively

1. Cinnamon: Cinnamon, a typical household spice often used for adding flavour to your delicious meal, has shown a subsequent result of controlling diabetes. It is seen that consumption of cinnamon lowers the insulin resistance, thereby curbing blood sugar level. Diabetic patients who consumed 1-6 g of cinnamon, i.e., 1 g equals to half teaspoon of cinnamon powder for 40 days, have shown a reduction in blood sugar level by 24 percent.

2. Lemon Juice: Lemon juice is a rich source of soluble fibre and vitamin C, both of which are proven substances for keeping a check on the blood sugar level. The properties of lemon extract render in lowering postprandial blood glucose and have shown nearly 8-12 percent reduction in blood sugar level. Squeeze half lemon juice, add it in warm water and have it once daily on a regular basis, early in the morning.

3. Whole Grains: Whole grain is indeed vital for a diabetic patient, not only to keep a check on the blood sugar level but to provide valuable nutrition as well. Whole grains consist of fibre, vitamins, and minerals, and are found in a number of products like bread, tortillas, cereals, etc. Prepare your diet chart in a way so that it contains whole grains every day. The fibre content in whole grains lowers the glucose absorption level of the blood and is beneficial for type 2 diabetes.

4. Olive Oil: People who are suffering from type 2 diabetes, food, cooked with olive oil, will prove to be beneficial for them in lowering their blood sugar levels as well as cholesterol. It is seen that people suffering from diabetes are at a much higher risk of inviting heart ailment than others. So, in that case, olive oil can lower the risk by replacing the saturated fat with non-saturated one. So instead of using butter, use olive oil for cooking. You can even use it for your salad dressing with lots of green vegetables.

5. Nuts: For your evening snacks, consume a small bowl of nuts, including walnut, pistachios, cashews, macadamias, and almonds. These tree nuts are not only healthy appetizers but will control your blood sugar level and heart problems as well. These nuts contain C-reactive protein that aids in lowering the level and have HDL-a good cholesterol.

6. Sweet Potato: Going by its name, a diabetic patient might assume it to be sweet and therefore avoid it. But sweet potato can be a good choice for diabetic patients. These are rich in fibre and contain a low glycaemic index. For these properties, sweet potatoes can quickly act on the blood glucose level and keep it under control. Have it in your meal twice or thrice in a week.

7. Leafy Greens: The nutritional value of leafy green vegetables are known to one and all. They are a rich source of all the vital nutrients and in the list of benefits, studies reveal that they are capable of controlling the blood sugar level. Green veggies like spinach, broccoli, romaine lettuce, sprouts, etc., consist of antioxidants and magnesium, which can lower the potential risk of diabetes. Further, the presence of polyphenols and vitamin C adds on to the benefit.

8. Yogurt: The benefit of consuming yogurt not only limits to weight loss, but it is seen that the presence of high-quality carbohydrate and protein helps to prevent the increase of blood sugar level in the body. Besides, the calcium from yogurt aids patients suffering from type 2 diabetes. Consume yogurt every day after your meal or make a healthy breakfast with yogurt.

9. Berries: Berries like blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are delicious fruits which have a natural sweetener and can regulate your blood sugar level. So, while opting for deserts, a diabetic patient can try strawberries and the others which contain less amount of carbohydrate that require no insulin to get metabolized in the body.

10. Whey Protein: Research reveals that whey protein can aid in controlling type 2 diabetes. Consuming whey protein every morning has shown a subsequent reduction in blood sugar level and helps control your appetite and weight as well. It is seen that this product can have a significant effect on your glucose level and control the hunger hormone, so that you don't have to munch down on the unhealthy high-carbohydrate-contained food. Have a whey protein drink every morning to check your sugar level and keep your stomach full.

11. Legumes: Legumes can make your diabetic diet even healthier. It is seen that legumes like beans, lentils, and chickpeas contain nutritional properties that can control the blood sugar level and reduce the risk of cardiovascular ailment mostly seen in type 2 diabetic patients. Besides, legumes have low a glycaemic level, which doesn't escalate the blood sugar level. Have it regularly in your lunch or dinner for better results.

12. Green Tea: So far you must have been consuming green tea, especially for improving your waistline, but as an added benefit, it is seen to metabolize blood sugar in the body, especially in the case of type 2 diabetic patients who are sensitive to insulin. Green tea contains polyphenols that are effective in lowering sugar levels. So, have it twice a day on a regular basis for controlling diabetes.

13. Citrus Fruits: A diabetic patient will be thinking twice before eating citrus foods because of the natural sweetness that they contain. But studies reveal just the opposite. It is seen that citrus fruits like grapefruit and oranges contain antioxidants and vitamins A and C; and help in keeping a check on the glucose level. So, have these fruits every day either at breakfast or late morning.

14. Fenugreek Seeds: Fenugreek seeds, commonly known as methi, are whole seeds particularly used for cooking. But then it is seen that this seed contains a high amount of soluble fibre that lowers the carbohydrate absorption of the body and reduces the blood sugar level. It also slows down the digestion process and benefits diabetic patients. For consumption, you can dry roast it and add in the food or soak 1 tablespoon of methi in a glass of water overnight. Strain the seeds and drink the water. You can even add them in sprouts salad as seasoning or make fenugreek seeds tea for better results.