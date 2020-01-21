Bangalore Hospital Performs Karnataka's Youngest Heart Transplant

Chahal Patwari – The Youngest Heart Transplantee In Karnataka [From left to right Dr. Shashiraj Subramanya, Consultant Pediatric Cardiologist & Heart Transplant Physician, Narayana Health City, Mother of the patient, Mr. Kamal Patwari, patient's father carrying Master Chahal Patwari (patient) along with Dr. Julius Punnen, Heart & Lung Transplant Surgeon, NH City] Hailing from Kolkata in West Bengal, Master Chahal Patwari, the 4-year-old heart transplant recipient was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathysince he was two years old. Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart's ability to pump blood is decreased because the heart's main pumping chamber, the left ventricle, is enlarged and weakened. Although the young boy was fighting furiously, the treatment only deteriorated his health. The disease had weakened his heart's ability to pump and he was not in a condition to even eat or play. As the child had reached end-stage heart failure, the parents were hastily looking for a helping hand as end-stage heart failureis one of the conditions mired with high mortality. Around one in four the children who suffer from end-stage heart failure die within 6 months and a majority of them do not survive beyond two years of age.

Narayana Health City Joined Hands With Jeevasarthakathe & Bangalore City Traffic Police The pediatric team under the aegis of Dr Shashiraj Subramanya, Consultant Pediatric Cardiologist & Heart Transplant Physician, Narayana Health City, did a thorough evaluation of the child and discovered that transplant was the only option and advised the family to register with Jeevasarthakathe - the apex body of Govt of Karnataka for Deceased Donor Organ Transplants. Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Bangalore City Traffic Police, who was present at the press conference was immensely and remarkably thanked for the humanitarian actions and support offered by the traffic police, to get the transplant from Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal to Narayana Health City located in Bommasandra. A 45 year old man who had a suffered from brain haemorrhage and was admitted at Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal, Bangalore acted as the saviour for the young boy and was declared brain dead on 21 December and his family consented for organ donation. The Hospital Applauded The Bangalore Traffic Police's Timely Effort Sharing his contentment of being a part of a lifesaving procedure, Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Bangalore City Traffic Police, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of such a lifesaving mission. We are glad that we have been instrumental in saving the life of this young boy" - a commendable action, especially considering the peak hours of traffic in Bangalore City.