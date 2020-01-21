ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bangalore Hospital Performs Karnataka's Youngest Heart Transplant

    By

    Narayana Health City, Bangalore is one of the best transplant centres in the country with an active transplant programme. The paediatric cardiology department of Narayana Health City has brought a ray of hope to children suffering from end-stage heart failure by successfully performing a heart transplant surgery on a child as young as 4 years of age - accoladed as being Karnataka's youngest heart transplant.

    Array

    Chahal Patwari – The Youngest Heart Transplantee In Karnataka

    [From left to right Dr. Shashiraj Subramanya, Consultant Pediatric Cardiologist & Heart Transplant Physician, Narayana Health City, Mother of the patient, Mr. Kamal Patwari, patient's father carrying Master Chahal Patwari (patient) along with Dr. Julius Punnen, Heart & Lung Transplant Surgeon, NH City]

    Hailing from Kolkata in West Bengal, Master Chahal Patwari, the 4-year-old heart transplant recipient was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathysince he was two years old. Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart's ability to pump blood is decreased because the heart's main pumping chamber, the left ventricle, is enlarged and weakened.

    Although the young boy was fighting furiously, the treatment only deteriorated his health. The disease had weakened his heart's ability to pump and he was not in a condition to even eat or play. As the child had reached end-stage heart failure, the parents were hastily looking for a helping hand as end-stage heart failureis one of the conditions mired with high mortality. Around one in four the children who suffer from end-stage heart failure die within 6 months and a majority of them do not survive beyond two years of age.

    Array
     

    Narayana Health City Joined Hands With Jeevasarthakathe & Bangalore City Traffic Police

    The pediatric team under the aegis of Dr Shashiraj Subramanya, Consultant Pediatric Cardiologist & Heart Transplant Physician, Narayana Health City, did a thorough evaluation of the child and discovered that transplant was the only option and advised the family to register with Jeevasarthakathe - the apex body of Govt of Karnataka for Deceased Donor Organ Transplants.

    Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Bangalore City Traffic Police, who was present at the press conference was immensely and remarkably thanked for the humanitarian actions and support offered by the traffic police, to get the transplant from Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal to Narayana Health City located in Bommasandra.

    A 45 year old man who had a suffered from brain haemorrhage and was admitted at Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal, Bangalore acted as the saviour for the young boy and was declared brain dead on 21 December and his family consented for organ donation.

    The Hospital Applauded The Bangalore Traffic Police's Timely Effort

    Sharing his contentment of being a part of a lifesaving procedure, Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Bangalore City Traffic Police, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of such a lifesaving mission. We are glad that we have been instrumental in saving the life of this young boy" - a commendable action, especially considering the peak hours of traffic in Bangalore City.

    Array

    Importance Of Organ Donation Was Pointed Out

    Dr Kishore Phadke, Convenor, Jeevasarthakathe said, "While there is an increase in the number of people coming forward to donate organs, it is still far from desirable. Over the last few years, the heart transplanthas grown 2 times. Last year we were able to provide support to 30+ heart transplants in the city. There is a growing need for creating awareness and dispelling the myths around organ donation."

    Expressing his joy, Mr Kamal Patwari, the recipient's father, said, "In the time of darkness, Narayana Health City came as a ray of hope in our lives. Master Chahal Patwari is our only child and we had lost hope till we came to Narayana Health City. We are not only thankful to the entire team of Narayana Health City but also deeply indebted to the donor's family for saving our child."

    Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru City Traffic Police, Dr Kishore Phadke, Convenor, Jeevasarthakathe, Dr Varun Shetty, Consultant-Cardiothoracic Surgery & Heart Transplant, Narayana Health City and Dr Thiruthani Kumaran, Consultant-Cardiothoracic Surgery & Heart Transplant, Narayana Health City were present at the event wherein the case study was elaborated.

    More HEARTNews  

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue