Having A Nosebleed? Here's A Guide On How To Stop And Prevent It

How To Stop A Nosebleed Relax yourself Try to stay calm and relaxed because if you are nervous, it can actually make you bleed more. Sit up and lean forward Sit up and lean forward to prevent the bleeding from trickling down the back of your throat as this could lead to vomiting and it may irritate your stomach. By sitting up, the blood pressure in the veins of the nose reduces. Pinch your nose Use your thumb and index finger to press your nostrils and breathe through your mouth. Keep pressing it for 10 to 15 minutes as this will help put pressure on the part of the nose that's bleeding and will stop the blood flow. If the bleeding continues even after 10-15 minutes, repeat the process for 10-15 minutes more. And avoid using any cotton pads, tampons, and tissues to stop the bleeding. Use a decongestant nasal spray Use a decongestant nasal spray such as oxymetazoline in both the nostrils. Press both your nostrils and breathe through your mouth for 5 to 10 minutes.

What To Do After A Nosebleed Avoid picking your nose Don't pick your nose as it can irritate the nasal membranes. Frequently picking your nose after a nosebleed will increase the chances of getting another one. Don't blow your nose Avoid blowing your nose within 24 hours after a nosebleed. When you start blowing your nose do it in a gentle manner. Avoid bending down After a nosebleed, avoid bending down and lifting heavy objects as it may cause a strain in your nose. Resume all your heavy activities in the next 24 to 48 hours after a nosebleed. Use an ice pack Apply an ice pack on your nose for not more than 10 minutes to tighten the blood vessels and lower inflammation. When To Seek A Doctor If your nose is bleeding for more than 30 minutes

You feel faint or light-headed

If the nosebleed has caused due to an injury or accident

If you experience frequent nosebleeds.