10 Effective Home Remedies To Ease Pain Caused By Dry Socket

Dry socket occurs when the blood clot either moves out, dissolves or never develops at the site of tooth extraction. It develops after a permanent tooth is extracted.

The symptoms of dry socket include bad breath, mild fever, throbbing pain in the jaw, eyes, and ears, visible bone in the socket and an awful taste in the mouth.

Dry socket is usually very painful and these home remedies can help ease the pain and relieve you from discomfort.

1. Salt Water

The application of warm salt water can aid in reducing bacteria, pain and swelling. Rinsing your mouth with warm salt water will remove all the food particles from the socket and lower the risk of infection [1] .

Add ½ teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and stir it.

Swish it around in your mouth for a minute.

Do it thrice a day after meals.

2. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil possesses antibacterial, antiseptic and analgesic properties which help in reducing the pain and inflammation associated with dry socket. [2]

Mix a drop of tea tree oil with a teaspoon of honey and apply it to sterile gauze and place it over the dry socket.

3. Chamomile Tea

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of chamomile promote faster healing and can help soothe swelling and pain caused by dry socket.

In a bowl of boiling water, place a chamomile tea bag for 5 minutes.

Squeeze the tea bag and apply to the affected area for 15 minutes.

You can also drink chamomile tea.

4. Clove Oil

Clove oil possesses antibacterial, antimicrobial and antiseptic properties which can help ease pain and swelling and also prevent infections from developing.

Add clove oil to sterile gauze and apply it to the affected area for 20 minutes.

Note: Clove oil can cause side effects, so it's advisable to consult a doctor before using this home remedy.

5. Black Or Green Tea Bags

Black and green tea have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can aid in lowering pain and inflammation caused due to dry socket.

Soak a green or black tea bag in hot water.

Squeeze the tea bag and apply it on the dry socket for 5 minutes.

6. Cold And Warm Water Compress

For the first 24 hours after your tooth is extracted, use cold compress against your face for 15 minutes at a time to lower the swelling and it will also help in numbing the nerves.

Warm water compress is also beneficial in relieving pain and reducing swelling.

7. Honey

Honey possesses antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that can help lower pain and inflammation in people with dry socket [3] .

Pour a tablespoon of raw honey on sterile gauze and place it directly on the affected area.

Change the gauze every few hours.

8. Turmeric

Turmeric is an excellent remedy used in the treatment of dry socket because it possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties which can help reduce pain and promote faster healing [4] .

First, rinse your mouth with salt water to remove any food particles.

Then apply a dressing of turmeric and mustard oil on the affected area.

9. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that help increase collagen formation and the supply of blood, thus helping in faster wound healing.

Apply a tablespoon of aloe vera gel to sterile gauze and place it over the dry socket.

10. Oregano Oil

The antibacterial property of oregano oil is effective against some bacteria strains that might develop in your dry socket.

Apply a few drops of oregano oil to sterile gauze and place it on the affected area.

Do this several times a day.

Even after trying out the home remedies, if the pain and swelling don't reduce, consult a dentist immediately.

