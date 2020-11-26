COVID-19: The Full List Of COVID-19 Symptoms Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

Since its advent in December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused 3,411,063 deaths, affecting over 164,622,309 people. COVID-19 can affect anyone, causing symptoms ranging from mild to very severe, where some people may be more likely to have severe illness than others because they have characteristics or medical conditions that increase their risk.

Several symptoms have been associated with this respiratory illness, with cough, fever, and shortness of breath being the most common signs. This article covers all the symptoms that have been associated with the coronavirus infection reported by patients, new ones added by CDC and the certain symptoms that can strike any time.

Doctors at a leading private facility in Delhi have found multiple cases in recovering coronavirus patients, who were diagnosed with a deadly fungal infection "triggered by COVID-19", due to which nearly half of them lost their eyesight, hospital authorities claimed on 14 Monday, December 2020.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has really hit the nation hard. Here are some of the recently reported COVID-19 symptoms:

Loss of hearing

Pink eye/conjunctivitis

Bone-dry mouth and reduced secretion of saliva

Severe and long-lasting headache

Gastrointestinal tract infection

Dry and itchy tongue

Rare occurrence of ulcers

According to experts, certain symptoms have been specific to people of different age groups.

COVID-19 Symptoms In Babies

Cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, fever, muscle pain, moodiness, trouble in sleeping, digestive problems, shortness of breath, mild pneumonia.

COVID-19 Symptoms In Kids

Fever, flu-like symptoms, respiratory tract infection, digestive symptoms, changes in the sense of smell, pain, behavioural changes.