Treat Tongue Cuts With These 10 Natural Home Remedies

You must have experienced tongue bite several times in your life while chewing food or speaking. Yes, it hurts and it's painful but they also heal naturally due to the saliva in the mouth. However, a cut on the tongue can be extremely painful when it's deep. This causes bleeding and makes it difficult to eat hot foods. In this article, we will tell you the ways to cure a cut on the tongue.

When you get a cut on your tongue, the first thing to do is to stop the bleeding. These are the ways to do so.

If the cut is mild, rinse your mouth with a little ice water. This will help in shrinking some of the smaller blood vessels and can help lower the pain and swelling. You could also apply a cold compress on the outside of your cheek which would have the same effect as well.

If the cut is a little deep, you will have to use a sterile gauze against the wound until the bleeding stops. Once the bleeding stops, apply an antibiotic cream which has been prescribed by your doctor.

There are other home remedies you could try for a tongue cut.

1. Saltwater Gargle

The application of salt on the tongue will aid in killing bacteria in the mouth. This will help to clean the wound and lower the chances of infection. Salt has antibacterial and antiseptic properties which can heal a wound.

Method:



Take a cup of warm water and add 1 teaspoon of salt to it.

Mix it and swish the mixture in your mouth for 20 seconds and then spit it out.

Repeat this thrice a day after a meal.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin that has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties [1] . These properties will help in faster wound healing.

Method:



Mix a teaspoon of turmeric powder into a glass of cold milk and consume it.

You could also apply the paste of milk and turmeric on the wound and wash it off after 15 minutes.

3. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is another natural home remedy that has been shown to improve blood circulation and has the ability to fight harmful bacteria. It contains analgesic, anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties that can help in curing a tongue bite [2] .

Method:



Apply the aloe vera gel to a piece of sterile gauze and keep it on the wounded area.

Take it off after 10 -15 minutes.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has acetic acid content and it kills the bacteria that cause infection in the wounded tongue [3] . It also has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that will help in faster wound healing.

Method:



Add a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to a glass of water.

Mix it well, swish it in your mouth and spit it out.

Do this twice a day.

5. Butter

Butter is another ingredient to heal a cut tongue faster. It reduces the pain and inflammation caused by a tongue bite due to the presence of butyric acid which has anti-inflammatory benefits [4] .

Method:



Place a stick of butter on the wounded tongue and allow it to melt on its own.

Do not suck or swallow the butter and do this twice a day.

6. Baking Soda

Baking soda works great for tongue cuts as it aids in drying out the bacteria and lowers the swelling and inflammation. The wound will heal quickly thanks to the antibacterial activity of baking soda [5] .

Method:



Add a teaspoon of baking soda to a glass of water.

With the help of a Q tip dab the baking soda mixture on the wound.

7. Honey

Honey possesses analgesic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that are effective in curing tongue cuts and promotes the overall oral health [6] [7] . Honey helps in eliminating bacteria and lessens the pain and swelling and acts as a protective coating to the tongue.

Method:



Take a teaspoon of honey and slowly consume it by licking.

You could also make a paste of honey and turmeric and apply it on the wound.

Repeat this process twice a day.

8. Clove Oil

Clove oil contains a natural compound called eugenol. This compound is known to exhibit anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help in treating a tongue bite [8] , [9] .

Method:



Rinse your mouth with salt water.

On a cotton ball, apply a half teaspoon of olive oil and 4 to 5 drops of clove oil.

Place the cotton ball directly on the cut for 10 minutes.

9. Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide has antiseptic properties that can help fight bacterial infections in the mouth. Its effective cleansing action removes dead tissue from the wound[10] .

Method:

Mix one part of hydrogen peroxide with one part of water.

With the help of a cotton ball, apply the solution to the tongue cut.

Then rinse it off with water.

10. Lemon Balm

Lemon balm contains tannins, eugenol and terpenes. Tannins are antiviral in nature, eugenol has the ability to eliminate bacteria and terpenes are essential oils that are known to have antiviral and calming properties.

Method:



Make a paste of lemon balm and add few drops of aloe vera juice to it.

Apply this mixture on the wound thrice a day.

Note: While your tongue is healing, avoid flossing or brushing around the affected area. Avoid using alcohol-based mouthwashes, acidic, spicy, salty and crunchy foods that will further cause pain and burning sensation in the area.

If all these home remedies don't work, visit a dentist immediately.