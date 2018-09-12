Osteoporosis: Symptoms, Causes & Treatment

Causes Of Osteoporosis Low oestrogen in women

Around menopause, the oestrogen levels start dropping and the lack of oestrogen in women triggers bone loss which makes them more prone to the risk of osteoporosis and fractures as the bones turn more brittle and weaker. Low testosterone in men

Men require testosterone and oestrogen hormones to maintain their bone health. The lack of these hormones results in the reduction of the bone density triggering the chances of hip fracture, spinal cord fracture, etc. in men.

Other hormones lead to this condition too Other hormones like parathyroid hormones and growth hormones also play a role in the regulation of bone density. When the parathyroid hormones are secreted in excess in the body, the bones release too much calcium into the bloodstream which leads to a decline in bone density. Lack of calcium

Calcium is a very crucial mineral which our body requires to maintain bone health and when there is a lack of calcium, your body takes it from your bones which results in making them weak and fragile. Lack of vitamin D

Also known as the sunshine vitamin, vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium by our body. Lack of this vitamin results in the weakening of the bones. Lack of exercise

Exercising regularly is important to maintain bone health. A sedentary lifestyle results in faster loss of bone density. Make sure you include weight-bearing exercises in your workout regime to prevent this condition.

Smoking and excess alcohol consumption Apart from causing various health issues, drinking and smoking also trigger osteoporosis by affecting your bone health. Studies reveal that our bone health gets affected adversely by the nicotine present in the cigarettes; it blocks the ability of our body to use calcium, vitamin D and oestrogen. Similarly, drinking too much alcohol affects the functioning of the pancreas and lowers our body's ability to absorb calcium and vitamin D.

Other causes Other causes of osteoporosis include having certain medicines such as cortisone, glucocorticoids, prednisone, hydrocortisone, anti-seizure drugs, etc. which are consumed to treat various health conditions like asthma, colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, etc. are associated with bone loss too. Steroid drugs can weaken your bones leading to osteoporosis.