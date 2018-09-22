Is Amenorrhea Treatable? Here Are Interesting Things To Know About This Condition

The absence of menstruation is termed amenorrhoea. There can be many reasons for this - stress, being overweight or underweight, etc. Women should definitely consult a doctor if they have skipped their periods thrice at a stretch as it could be a serious underlying health condition. Also, if girls don't attain their puberty after 15 or 16 years of age they should consider consulting a doctor as it could indicate amenorrhoea.

In this article, we will discuss the types of amenorrhoea, the various causes which lead to this condition, its symptoms, diagnosis and treatment. This condition can be an outcome of natural causes as well as other reasons. Read on to know more.

Types Of Amenorrhoea:

There are two types of amenorrhoea - primary and secondary. If a woman doesn't get her periods past 15 or 16 years of age, it is called primary amenorrhoea, which is caused due to genetic or inborn conditions. If a woman develops this condition after she started menstruating, it is referred to as secondary amenorrhoea.