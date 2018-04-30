Depression is a serious illness that requires medical attention and unfortunately, many people who are living with depression don't seek treatment. Because in certain cases, the person can't understand that he is actually suffering with depression, leave alone his/her family members or peers. In this article, you will learn how to know if you have depression.

The earlier the treatment, the more successful it is and the greater the chance that recurrence can be prevented. Depression can be successfully overcome with medication, psychotherapy or a combination of both.

What Is Depression?

Depression is a serious and common medical illness that negatively affects the way you feel, the way you act and the way you think.

There are different types of depression you may not know of, which include major depression, persistent depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), psychotic depression, post-partum depression, premenstrual dysphoric disorder, situational depression, and atypical depression.

Clinical depression also called major depression is one of the types of depression. It involves a persistent feeling of sadness or loss of interest that characterises major depression, which can lead to a range of behavioural and physical symptoms. These symptoms may include changes in sleep, energy level, appetite, low concentration and changes in daily behaviour or self-esteem. It can also be associated with thoughts of suicide.

How To Know If You Have Depression?

1. Eating More Or Less Than Usual

Depression leaves you feeling withdrawn from the outside world. If your brain is preoccupied with negative and unwanted thoughts, you may forget to eat or lose appetite gradually. Also, sometimes, it could be the opposite, due to depression that you could start eating more, which could lead to overeating. The mix of emotions that accompany depression are sadness, pessimism about the future and low self-esteem.

2. You're Sleeping Too Much Or Too Little

People with depression sleep for longer period of time no matter whether it's day or night. The dip in energy level makes them tired all the time. Sleeping more is also a way depressed people escape from their sadness and also in some cases, they might not even sleep. Restless or interrupted sleep may lead to insomnia, if they are too wired by obsessive thoughts. This could make it worse, because when you are not getting the proper amount of sleep, the body's internal clock gets out of proportion.

3. Small Things Agitate You

How to know if you have depression? Another sign of depression is heightened irritability. The person might feel grumpy and cranky all the time due to small things. It's because depression affects the normal hormones. When you are in physical pain, you often get angry or irritated and it's the same with psychological pain too. You tend to snap at every little thing.

4. You Don't Enjoy The Things That Once Made You Happy

If certain activities would bring happiness inside you that you once enjoyed, now they may no longer give you pleasure. This is another sign of depression. Because depression makes you apathetic about activities and hobbies that once gave you joy, and that makes you isolate yourself. It snatches your ability to derive pleasure from experiences, so you stop doing the very things that could brighten your mood.

5. You Can't Focus

Not being able to focus or concentrate is another sign. Forgetting the little things or forgetting your deadlines means you are depressed. Your mind is preoccupied with thoughts of sadness and emptiness that affects your memory, job and decision-making skills.

6. You Feel Worthless

Constantly putting yourself down or a feeling of worthless could harm you. When you think this way, you tend to find ways to attract the negativity, and that in turn makes you more depressed and more at a risk. You start feeling worthless and responsible for everything and this lowers your self-esteem.

7. You Are Anxious

Feelings of anxiety or symptoms of anxiety often coincide with depression, and some depressed people have panic attacks. Anxiety is a constant feeling of panic and obsessive thoughts that often show up in physical symptoms such as rapid heartbeat, excessive perspiration, and sleep problems. If you are feeling overwhelming anxiety, consider it another crucial sign to see a doctor for depression.

8. Thoughts Of Death

When you are depressed, thoughts of death occupy your mind. This is when you should reach out for professional help, because these thoughts can risk your life very badly. If you experience these thoughts daily or almost every day for two weeks, even if you don't recognize any other symptoms of depression in yourself, seek a doctor's help immediately.

