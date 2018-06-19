Drinking This Homemade Tea Can Help Reduce Stomach Bloating & Constipation Fast!

Do you often find yourself sitting on the toilet seat every morning and forcing yourself to pass stools with difficulty?

Do you feel like your stomach is swollen most of the time, filled with gas?

If your answer was yes to either of the above-mentioned questions, then, it could mean that you are experiencing bloating or constipation.



Bloating and constipation are two of the most common digestive ailments experienced by people.

Bloating is a condition in which the stomach becomes swollen, heavy, and tight, due to the accumulation of excess gas. This condition can also be painful, as it can cause stomach cramps.

Constipation can be described as a condition in which the stools which were supposed to pass out of the body get hardened and remain in the intestines, making a person unable to pass stools.

Both constipation and bloating can make a person feel very uncomfortable and can also cause a lot of pain. In addition, in the long run, these ailments can have severe health consequences.

It is said that when people leave bloating and constipation untreated for a long time, it can lead to other serious conditions like piles, fistula, stomach ulcers, indigestion, acidity, appetite fluctuations and even cancers of the stomach, intestines, or rectum!

What may seem like a small issue now can turn into something much more complicated and serious later on.

So, here is a tea, which can be made at home and can help reduce both bloating and constipation, fast!

Do Natural Remedies For Constipation & Bloating Work?

The fact is that, today, there is access to so much information on the Internet or on print media for people, which has both positive and negative consequences.

So, when people look for information on treatments for various diseases, they get a host of different kinds of information, especially home remedies.

However, we would not know which of these information is genuine and safe.

Especially, when it comes to home remedies, we need to think about the safety aspect too, because we cannot just consume anything, as they may do more harm than good.

However, natural treatments and home remedies, when they are safe and genuine, do work wonders to treat and prevent a number of ailments.

In fact, the right kind of natural treatments can even be better than modern medicines for certain diseases, as they do not have side-effects.

So, let us see how this natural tea can reduce bloating and constipation, here.

Ingredients Required:

Chamomile Tea Bags (found in most departmental stores)

Apple - ¼ bowl of tiny cut pieces

Ginger Juice - 2 tablespoons

As we read earlier, natural remedies can help relieve conditions like bloating and constipation effectively, when taken on a regular basis in the right proportions.

In addition, one must also keep in mind that, taking the natural remedy alone may not help reduce your ailments if you have unhealthy lifestyle habits.

Diet habits play an important role when it comes to the treatment of bloating and constipation, as they are both digestive ailments.

Consuming junk food on a regular basis, such as processed foods, pizzas, pasta, white bread, sweets, etc., can only worsen these problems.

Eating a fibre-rich diet, filled with fruit, vegetables, and sprouts can help reduce constipation naturally. In addition, eating healthy food, which is not rich in unhealthy fats and spices can reduce bloating and acidity.

A healthy diet, coupled with regular exercise, along with this natural tea can help reduce bloating and constipation.



How This Tea Can Treat Bloating & Constipation:

Chamomile tea leaves come with amazing health benefits and have been used in natural remedies since time immemorial.

The antioxidants in chamomile tea leaves can help reduce the production of acids and gas in the stomach, thus reducing the bloating sensation.

In addition, it can also soften the stools, making it easier for people to pass stools, thus treating constipation.

The fibre content in apples can also help treat constipation by softening the stools.

Ginger soothes the stomach and neutralises the acids being produced in the stomach, thus reducing acidity and bloating.



Method Of Preparation:

• Boil some water and collect the hot water in a cup.

• Add a bag of chamomile tea into the cup and let it seep for a few minutes.

• Now, remove the tea bag and add the suggested amount of apple pieces and ginger juice to the tea.

• Stir well and consume.

• Consume every morning before breakfast.

• Avoid adding sugar to the tea.