Is Amenorrhea Treatable? Here Are Interesting Things To Know About This Condition

Symptoms Of Amenorrhoea: The symptoms of this condition would vary depending on the exact cause behind it. Some of the symptoms that you may observe along with the absence of the menstrual cycle are: Pelvic pain

Acne

Loss of hair

Changes in your vision

Excess growth of facial hair

Causes Of Amenorrhoea: 1. Hormonal causes - Thyroid related: Ailments like hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism also cause amenorrhoea. Hyperthyroidism refers to a condition in which thyroid hormones are secreted in your body in excess and hypothyroidism is a situation in which the level of thyroid hormones is low. These hormones are linked with various abnormalities related to the menstrual cycle, amenorrhoea being one. - PCOS: Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or PCOS is a common symptom which marks the absence of menstrual cycle in women. The condition triggers hormone production and sustains them instead of the fluctuating hormone levels that go on during a normal menstrual cycle. This ultimately leads to the absence of periods. - Pituitary tumour: Amenorrhoea can also happen due to the presence of pituitary tumour. A non-cancerous, hormone-secreting tumour called prolactinoma secretes prolactin, which when excess can affect the menstrual cycle directly and cause amenorrhoea. ALSO READ:5 Simple Tips To Wake Up Early In The Morning

2. Lifestyle Causes: - Exercising too much: Working out excessively results in the secretion of stress hormones. These hormones can impact to mess with the brain's ability to produce reproductive hormones which in turn impacts the menstrual cycle and cause amenorrhoea. Most female athletes suffer from this condition. Overexercising can also elevate your metabolism. This can, in turn, affect the function of your hormones. - Stress: Women with high stress levels often experience irregular periods. If women remain stressed for long it can cause amenorrhoea, the condition will last until the stress remains. This is because stress can suppress the functioning of the hypothalamus, which controls the pituitary gland. Both these parts of the brain work together in controlling the function of hormones.

- Improper BMI: When your BMI is too low, you might miss a period or two. This is because body fat plays an important role in the production of oestrogen, the insufficiency of which can affect the menstrual cycle. A higher BMI or obese person can also experience hormonal imbalances leading to the absence of periods.

3. Structural Causes: - Intrauterine adhesions: This is also known as Asherman's syndrome and it's a rare condition. People suffering from this syndrome can develop scarring in the uterus. This prevents the normal build-up and shedding of uterine lining or menstruation. - Disorder in the reproductive organs: In some cases, when the reproductive organs of a woman are not formed fully, the woman will not have normal menstrual cycles. - Deformed vagina: An imperforate hymen and transverse vaginal septum can obstruct the vagina and may prevent menstrual bleeding. ALSO READ:6 Simple Yet Effective Tips To Control Your Hunger

4. Other Causes: - Side effects of medications: Birth control shots and hormonal contraceptives, as well as other medications like chemotherapy and antipsychotic drugs, can also trigger amenorrhoea. - Genetics: One of the causes of amenorrhea is genetics. If someone from a woman's family has suffered from this condition, the woman would be prone to this condition too.