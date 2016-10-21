7 Natural Remedies For Rheumatoid Arthritis Pain Disorders Cure oi-Staff

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that millions of people all over the globe are suffering from. Recently, American reality television star Kim Kardashian was also diagnosed with it. This incurable disease adversely affects the functionality and movement of the joints in the hands and feet. Listed in this article are natural remedies for rheumatoid arthritis pain.

Other than inflammation, this form of arthritis also causes a great deal of pain in the joints. The unpleasant symptoms of this chronic disease can be real hard to deal with, especially on a daily basis.

Several people in the world who suffer from this lifelong disorder use certain powerful natural remedies to ease the pain and inflammation. These potent remedies have existed since time immemorial and have proved to be highly effective in soothing the pain and giving relief from the stiffness and discomfort.

We have curated a list of natural remedies that can give you relief from the harrowing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. The pain and swelling in the joints will respond quickly to these natural remedies.

Read on to know more about these safe and reliable natural remedies for rheumatoid arthritis and the right way of applying them for great results.

Note: Before trying a natural remedy, please check with your doctor to ensure that it does not interfere with your current medication.

1. Hot & Cold Compresses Hot and cold compresses can be used to get relief from the inflammation and pain that occur because of this chronic disease. Use both the compresses in an alternate manner to numb the pain. 2. Epsom Salt Bath Often used for getting relief from body ache, this is another natural remedy for rheumatoid arthritis that can provide relief from the harrowing pain that an individual experiences on a regular basis. Take an Epsom salt bath to subside the pain. 3. Turmeric & Ginger Tea Both, turmeric and ginger are replete with anti-inflammatory properties that can effectively dial down the inflammation and give you relief from the pain. Add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder and ginger in a pot of boiling water. Leave it on a low flame for a couple of minutes before straining it. 4. Dandelion Root & Leaves Another remarkable remedy, widely used for getting relief from rheumatoid arthritis pain, is dandelion root. In fact, even the leaves of this healing flower can dial down the pain and give relief from the discomfort. 5. Fish Oil Fish oil is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids that are considered highly effective in reducing the inflammation and intensity of pain in the joints. Integrate it in your diet to effectively combat the annoying pain caused by this chronic disease. 6. Exercise It goes without saying that exercising is an incredibly effective way of combating the unpleasant symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis like inflammation and pain. Consult with a specialist to know about the suitable exercises that can help you treat this condition better. 7. Ginger The anti-inflammatory and pain-killing compounds in ginger make it an ideal natural remedy for combating the pain and also preventing it from occurring every now and then.