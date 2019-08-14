Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Style With A Nude Lip And A Vintage Ponytail Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Keeping up with the Kardashians is not an easy task (well, we try!). And when it comes to Kim Kardashian, there isn't a dry day ever. While Kim Kardashian stirs a wave about a lot of things, make-up seems to be her favourite (KKWBeauty is the proof, hello!). She loves make-up and rarely steps out without it! And a well-contoured and nude lips seems to be her favourite.

Kim not only makes a statement with her make-up but through her hairstyle as well. Known for sleek black hair, Kim has been experimenting with hair quite a bit these days (who can forget the frosted brown hair colour that shook the netizens!). A vintage hairdo seems to be her second favourite.

And that was the case when she stepped out in style this time with a stunning nude lip and vintage high ponytail. Kim has been big on Instagram and she recently crossed 146 followers. Posting her picture in a gorgeous front-slit dress, Kim thanked her followers and asked what their favourite content is. She wrote, "Here's to 146 million! Thanks guys!!!! What type of content do you like best? Selfies? Family pics? I'm curious".

Talking about her make-up in the post, she wore a rich-bronzed base with pink flushed cheeks, filled-in brows and nude lips. Peeping at her eyes through her classic Chanel shades, her eye make-up was kept nude as well. She paired the make-up with a vintage high ponytail curled at the ends and we're living!

