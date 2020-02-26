ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Women Have a Higher Risk for Knee Injuries Than Men

    By
    | Reviewed By Chandra Gopalan

    The knee consists of the thigh bone, that is, a bottom end composed of two round knobs, sitting on the comparatively flat top end of the shin bone. Unlike the more secure hip joint, which is a ball in a greatly cushioned pocket, the knee joint is much more exposed and much more susceptible to injuries [1].

    Since women have broader hips, the upper leg bone of the female enters the knee in a greater angle, which winds the knee [2]. This makes women more susceptible to certain types of kneecap injuries, like chondromalacia, as well as issues with the anterior cruciate ligament - one of the key ligaments that help stabilize your knee joint [3].

    While knee injuries may result from accidents like falls, car accidents and athletic injuries or illnesses like arthritis, the majority of knee issues are caused from overstressing the knee while running, climbing or repetitive, high impact exercises [4].

    Array

    Why Are Women Prone To Knee Trouble?

    According to studies and doctors, a woman's relatively wide hips can put extra stress on the joints [5]. Also, it has been pointed out that the female hormone, oestrogen weakens ligament [6]. These are factors that are beyond one's control, however, there are certain things one can do to manage the knee pain.

    Studies have pointed out that female athletes are increasingly prone to knee problems because the female hormone oestrogen makes women more vulnerable to ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury by weakening the ligament [7].

    According to Chandra Gopalan, Fitness Expert and Director at Contours India, apart from the hormone-related issues, the other problems affecting a woman's knees are creaky knees, achy knees and stiff knees.

    Array

    Creaky Knees

    The cause: The creaking you feel is a result of a misaligned kneecap grating over the lower end of your thigh bone. Women are particularly susceptible to this syndrome because our naturally wide pelvises cause our thighs to slant inward, This places extra force on a woman's knees.

    The solution: Knee strengthening exercises.

    Array

    Achy Knees

    During physical activity, you feel a sharp pain between your kneecap and shinbone. The pain persists as a constant, dull ache.

    The cause: Tendonitis, which occurs when the tendons connecting your kneecap to the shin bone become inflamed due to repeated stress and overuse. Symptoms flare up when you increase the frequency or intensity of your workouts.

    The solution: Cut back your activity level. Ice the area. More importantly, do knee strengthening exercises.

    Array

    Stiff Knees

    You have trouble straightening or bending your knee.

    The cause: The cartilage that cushions your joints breaks down due to age, or excess weight, and makes your body produce more joint fluid in the knee. When the cartilage wears down completely, you're left with bone rubbing on bone and painfully stiff knee.

    The solution: Losing that additional weight will help. Regularly do knee strengthening exercises. When the knee swells up, ice the area, elevate your leg on a pillow and rest it.

    Array

    On A Final Note…

    Talk to your physiotherapist or your doctor before taking measures and remedies to correct your knee pain. It is also important that you find the cause behind the pain.

    Array

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Q.What causes knee pain without injury?

    A. Bursitis, tendinitis, Baker's cyst,Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid arthritis are some of the most common causes.

    Q.What can I do to relieve knee pain?

    A. You can get rid of minor knee pain by giving your knee some rest, apply ice to reduce swelling, wear a compressive bandage, and keep your knee elevated.

    Q. Is walking good for knee pain?

    A. If you have mild to moderate pain in your knees due to osteoarthritis, walking and other exercise helps mobilize your joint fluid and lubricate the joints. You should walk and do other exercises that move your knee joints. You are likely to find that the stiffness, pain, and fatigue improve with exercise.

    Chandra Gopalan CrossFit Training Systems
    American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM)
    Know more
    Chandra Gopalan

    More OSTEOPOROSIS News

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue