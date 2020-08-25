What Is The Shibboleth Diet? Does It Actually Work For Weight Loss? Diet Fitness oi-Neha Ghosh

The shibboleth diet is a weight loss and wellness program developed by Travis Martin, an entrepreneur who lost 100 pounds (45.5 kg) by strictly following this diet that helped him maintain his weight for years. According to his shibboleth diet website, this diet differs from other weight loss diet programs in a way that you can lose weight regardless of the lifestyle you lead [1].

In this article, we'll explain what is shibboleth diet and whether it actually works for weight loss.

What Is The Shibboleth Diet?

Travis Martin developed the shibboleth diet and he advertises it as a weight loss, lifestyle and wellness centre. As per the shibboleth diet website, this diet emphasises on eating everyday foods in specific combinations that will help you get rid of the unwanted body fat and help control your blood sugar levels as well [1]. This diet offers nutrition education, meal plans with recipes, weight loss video series and much more.

According to the website, shibboleth diet is more than a weight loss program; it provides the tools, support, and a practical lifestyle. The diet can aid in improving your physical, spiritual and social life. And regardless of the lifestyle, you have such as if you are a vegan, have a busy lifestyle or a fitness enthusiast shibboleth diet will work for you.

Can Shibboleth Diet Help In Weight Loss? The shibboleth diet encourages monitoring your food habits by keeping a food journal and checking body weight. This can help increase self-awareness of your eating behaviour. Studies have shown that self-monitoring your diet can have a positive impact on your weight loss plan and help you maintain your weight for long-term [2], [3]. The shibboleth diet also uses the self-reflection techniques that include setting goals and taking necessary action in order to reach the desired outcome of weight maintenance. Self-reflection techniques can help in bringing a positive attitude, which can effectively help in losing weight [4]. As per the shibboleth diet website, daily support and accountability are given to the members who are following the diet. And studies have shown that offering social support and supervising people who are on a weight loss diet can help them better stick to their weight loss plan [5]. Note: There's very little scientific research that shows the association of this diet with weight loss. Should You Follow The Shibboleth Diet? The shibboleth diet allows you to eat everyday foods and encourages self-monitoring your diet, which can be helpful when it comes to losing weight. However, the diet has its drawbacks too. The shibboleth diet program is based on the personal experience of the founder's weight loss journey. This means the weight loss program that he followed may not work for you. In addition, the foods which are consumed as a part of the diet are too low in calories, which may elevate the risk of nutrient deficiencies. So, it is advisable to consult your doctor first before your follow this diet.

Foods To Eat On A Shibboleth Diet • Chicken breast • Non-fat, plain Greek yogurt • Egg whites • Low fat cottage cheese • Spinach • Beans • Bell peppers • Broccoli • Cucumber • Corn • Potatoes • Oatmeal • Brown rice • Whole wheat pasta • Apples • Berries • Grapes • Oranges • Nuts and seeds Foods To Avoid On A Shibboleth Diet In general, avoid foods that contain added sugar and high in fat, these include: • Full-fat cheese • White bread • White pasta • White rice • Chips • Soda