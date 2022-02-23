What Are Fad Diets? Why Are They Popular Instead Of Being Unsafe?

What Are Fad Diets? As aforementioned, fad diets are diet types that promise effective weight loss but are based on anecdotal evidence and short-term results. According to a study, fad diets offer the consumption of tasty and our favourite foods, but severely restricts certain food categories. They are low-kilojoule diets or say those that provide less energy than an individual's requirement. If carried out successfully for a longer period, a fad diet with less energy intake can result in long-term weight loss. The study adds that the idea behind these diet types is to modify eating patterns and maintain physical activity so that balanced eating consisting of all nutrients is achieved [2] Another questionnaire-based study on early adulthood girl models with an average age of 21 says that the type of fad diet which is highly carried out by models is consuming low-fat drinks such as slimming tea and fibrous drinks, with the intake of just one type of food, either protein or carbs or fruits and vegetables. The drinks may help eliminate fat around 57.6 per cent while sticking to just one food type may cause a reduction of around 55.7 per cent fat. [3] wellness Warrior Diet: How Does It Work? Pros, Cons And How To Follow Examples Of Fad Diets Some of the diet types that can be considered as fad diets include: Ketogenic diet

The Carbohydrate Addict's Diet

Vegan diet

The Pritikin Principle

Atkins diet

Cambridge Diet

Paleo Diet

Volumetrics Weight-Control Plan

SlimFast diet Note: Some of the Fad Diets like Ketogenic and Atkins diets are considered to be healthy with many benefits.

How To Identify A Fad Diet? You can identify a fad diet when it: Promises instant weight loss.

Ensures that food can help change body chemistry and help lose weight.

Claims effective weight loss based on testimonials only or anecdotal studies.

Claiming weight loss by endorsing celebrities or influencers.

Restrict food groups like removing gluten or carbs from the diet.

Promotes a ‘food combination' as a quick fix for weight management.

Claims weight loss based on before and after photos.

Requires you to invest a lot of money to get the advantages of weight loss pills or prepackaged meals.

Why Are Fad Diets Popular Instead Of Being Unsafe? Some of the reasons for the popularity of fad diets instead of being unsafe include: They ensure a quick fix or instant weight loss.



Because of powerful marketing strategies that make people believe that if they opt for fad diets their lives will improve.



It may help improve the financial status of an individual by allowing them to take their desired job role. This is mainly implied for models and aspiring actors.



It assures people that weight loss is possible without much effort.

Why Do Fad Diets Don't Work? 1. Overconsumption Fad diets often cause people to deprive them of their favourite foods or a food category, which backfires and often results in overconsumption of these foods. 2. Avoidance of certain food categories without any related medical condition An associate professor Christopher Gustafson at the University of Lincoln, who is also a co-led of a study published in the journal Appetite says that people without Celiac disease or any gluten sensitivity are often seen to avoid the consumption of gluten diets to follow the fad diet and reduce weight. This causes them to miss out on essential nutrients even if they are not allergic to them and cause them some kind of nutritional deficiencies. [4] 3. Causes deficient in micronutrients Though fad diets result in effective weight loss, they may cause micronutrient deficiencies, says a study. These diets cause less consumption of one or the other foods and result in less intake of nutrients than the daily recommended amounts, causing deficiency in micronutrients. [5] 4. May cause eating disorders People, especially celebrities, try harder to get an ideal body shape. This often triggers dissatisfaction with their body image and leads them to some kind of eating disorder such as anorexia nervosa. [6] Health Problems Related To Fad Diets Fad diets are unsafe because they may cause certain health problems like: Chronic energy efficiency [1]

Diverticulitis

Constipation

Headache

Nausea

Micronutrient deficiencies

Fatigue and weakness

Dehydration