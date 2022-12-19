Weight Gain After Weight Loss? Increased Protein Intake May Help Prevent It Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

To begin with, weight loss is not a cure-all for all health problems, but if your physician recommends it, there are ways to lose weight safely and effectively. Losing 1 to 2 pounds per week is recommended for long-term weight loss [1].

Every individual has unique needs, and different eating styles and tips may work best for you. It is possible for you to lose weight by following a low carb diet or a diet focused on whole foods, but there are some general principles to follow when attempting to lose weight [2].

Weight Gain After Weight Loss?

Here are the important points from the study:

Point 1: In an attempt to lose weight due to the obesity epidemic, many people turn to calorie-restricted diets. Researchers have recently evaluated the effects of diets with different levels of protein on fat levels in mice following dietary restriction [3].

Point 2: It was found that while losing weight is the primary goal of obesity treatment, recent literature reviews indicate that weight regain is common following weight loss [4].

Point 3: Researchers examined how dietary restriction followed by unlimited feeding affected fat mass. They found that re-feeding following dietary restriction led to rapid fat accumulation. It was found that increases in fat levels resulted from increased fat absorption in the intestines rather than an increase in food intake [5].

Point 4: To identify potential ways to sustain weight loss, researchers examined blood samples from mice before, during, and after short-term dietary restriction. They found that certain amino acids in the blood were elevated before, during, and after dietary restriction.

Point 5: As a way of determining how protein levels influence post-diet fat absorption, the researchers fed mice either a high-protein diet, a normal protein diet, or a low-protein diet following a short period of dietary restriction.

Point 6: The study found that high-protein diets prevented quick weight regain and partially maintained weight loss afterward.

Point 7: The study suggests that after a short period of dietary restriction - such as intermittent fasting or very low-calorie dieting attempts - a high-protein diet may prevent weight regain by increasing Lactobacillus gut bacteria, which reduces the absorption of intestinal lipids [6].

Protein intake is critical to maintaining lean body mass during active weight loss. Maintaining lean body mass promotes overall health and quality of life, particularly as we age. Experts recommend patients consume sufficient levels of protein to maintain weight loss after a diet. Though this is not necessarily higher in protein, it is sufficient for a person's body composition [7].

Point 8: A better understanding of how to prevent weight regain after dietary restriction may contribute to the development of improved obesity treatment plans.

Food Sources Of Protein

Some healthy sources of protein include lean meat, poultry - chicken, turkey, duck, emu, etc. Fish, prawns, crab, lobster, mussels, oysters, scallops, clams, eggs, dairy products, nuts, including nut pastes and seeds like almonds, pine nuts, walnuts, macadamias, hazelnuts, cashews, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, beans and legumes, and tofu [8].

On A Final Note...

Wanting to lose weight does not have necessarily to be associated with the need for fitting to the social norms of the ideal body; sometimes, the reason can be wanting to be more fit, and there's nothing wrong about it.

Remember, losing weight doesn't necessarily make a person fit or healthy. The health of a person depends on the fat content of their body. The body weight is majorly comprised of the mass of water our body stores, and consequently, carbohydrates have the ability to bind with our body's water content and cause weight gain. Hence, consuming lower levels of carbs can aid in weight loss.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 19, 2022, 23:32 [IST]