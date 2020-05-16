Indian Diet For Weight Loss: Foods To Eat, Foods To Avoid And More Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

There is a common misconception about Indian food that it is simply rich in spices and oil. However, the vibrant vibrant spices, fresh herbs and the never-ending combination of flavours. Although non-vegetarian food is widely consumed in the country, most people follow a primarily plant-based diet [1].

Indian cuisine is a gold mine of fibre-rich foods, which have a myriad of health benefits that include promoting weight loss, reducing unwanted cravings, lowering blood sugar levels, fighting constipation, and reducing the risk of stroke and constipation [2][3].

The traditional Indian diet consists of a high intake of plant foods like vegetables, lentils and fruits, as well as low consumption of meat [4]. Following a well-balanced Indian diet - be it completely vegetarian or a combination of non-vegetarian and vegetarian foods has been proven to promote weight loss.

When consumed the right way, the ingredients in Indian cuisine can help you to reduce weight in a healthy way. So, let's take a look. We will be focusing on a plant-based Indian diet, which is commonly followed in the country.