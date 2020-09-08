Taco Tuesday: 16 Fun Toppings And Recipes To Make Your Tacos Healthy And Tasty! Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Many world cuisines have been introduced to us in recent times, especially since the 2010s. From mochi ice creams, sushi, freak shakes to kombucha and burritos, many had come and gone, but one that really stayed and cemented a place for itself in the Indian palette is none other than TACOS.

A traditional Mexican dish, tacos are small hand-sized corn or wheat tortilla (something like our roti, but made with corn or lard) topped with a filling - which can be chicken, seafood, beans, vegetables, cheese, and more.

Versatile and delicious, tacos have some health benefits accorded to it as well. The combination of vegetables, herbs, spices, and well-cooked meat, when consumed in limited quantities, can be relatively healthy. Before getting into the health perspective of tacos, here are some fun facts about tacos for you.

Do Tacos Have Any Health Benefits?

A corn taco containing cheese, chicken, cheese, and lettuce will have the following nutrients [1]:

Total fat 6 g

Cholesterol 29 mg

Sodium 613 mg

Potassium 217 mg

Total carbohydrate 20 g

Dietary fibre 1.2 g

Protein 13 g

And also contains vitamins A, B-12, and B-6, calcium, magnesium, and iron.

Some of the health benefits of tacos are as follows:

Provide energy (due to calories)

Strengthen bones (calcium) [2]

Help to repair body cell (proteins)

Maintain normal heartbeat (potassium)

Prevent scurvy (vitamin C)

Promote good digestion (iceberg lettuce and tomatoes) [3]

Relieve constipation (fibre)

Lowers blood pressure (potassium) [4]

Note: These health benefits indicate the benefits that can be gained from eating a taco that has a filling of vegetables, herbs and spices, and minimum meat.

With most restaurants being shut and food trucks absent from the roadsides, you might be missing out on your taco fix, and we are here to save you. Below is a list of HEALTHY TACO toppings that you can try at home. Take a look at the 16 options of healthy toppings for tacos.