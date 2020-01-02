5 Tips To Consider Before Starting Your New Year Weight Loss Plan Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

About 20 per cent of the global population is on a constant run to lose weight. And the need to do it healthily is imperative. Losing weight is never bad for our body, that is, when it is carried out in a controlled and proper manner. With various methods such as diet plans, exercise and supplements, one can choose the optimum method according to their comfort.

Weight loss has become one of the most commonly used terms in the current health and lifestyle scenario. The rising need of the society to be healthy and lead an active and hearty life somehow centralises on the aspect of weight loss. Gaining excessive weight can be accorded as the root cause of almost all of the health problems, from heart diseases to high cholesterol and high blood sugar.

While fretting over the right kind of weight loss plan or diet to choose, there are some things that one often fails to give importance to. Several factors can affect your efforts to lose weight such as making changes to your diet, exercise, and lifestyle [2] .

When it comes to a weight loss plan, there are 3 important facts you should know in advance and they are - your weight, body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference (because body fat is most likely to get collected in your stomach area) [3] .

We have gathered some quick and important tips to be considered before beginning your weight loss plan this year. Take a look.

1. Follow A Nutrient-rich Diet There are hundreds of diet plans you can choose for in your journey of weight loss. A fad diet or novelty diet can promise you quick results. These fad diets have no standard dietary recommendation, and often promise unreasonably fast weight loss or nonsensical health improvements. These type of diets are deprived of essential nutrients that are important for the functioning of the human body. Therefore, this year, do not become enamoured by these diets instead - follow a diet rich in all the nutrients with limited calories, which can help you maintain a healthy weight as well as provide you other nutrients. 2. Set Realistic Goals One of the major issues people face is accepting the truth that losing weight can take time. You need to set realistic goals to lose weight effectively. That is, it is impossible to lose a huge amount of weight in just a few days or months in a healthy manner. You need to spend more calories than you consume for weight loss and also keep an eye on your activity level throughout the day. Therefore, develop a diet and exercise plans that will not tire you out by keeping you motivated and healthy. 3. Notice Your Metabolism Metabolism is the primary key to weight loss. A healthy and well-functioning metabolism promotes healthy weight loss where on the other hand, an individual with poor metabolism can find it difficult to lose weight, whatever measures they adopt. The higher your metabolism, the easier it is to burn the calories in your body. Some of the ways to improve your metabolism are by: • eating plenty of protein at every meal, • drinking cold water more, • doing a high-intensity workout, • lifting heavy objects, • standing up more, • drinking green tea or oolong tea, • eating spicy foods, and • getting a good night's sleep. 4. Get Proper Sleep Adequate sleep is as important as having nutritious food when it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The way poor lifestyle habits, untimely meals and lack of exercise cause many diseases, lack of enough sleep can also cause serious health problems. Individuals need at least six hours of sleep every day for the mind to function properly and for the body to remain healthy. The quality of your sleep directly affects your mental and physical health and the quality of your waking life, including your weight management. Likewise, poor sleep habits have been linked with developing adverse effects on your body weight. 5. Keep Yourself Hydrated We are all aware of the importance of drinking water. Every human being needs to drink at least 7 to 8 glasses of water daily to hydrate the body. Drinking the right amount of water, especially warm water can help break down fat deposits from the body and helps in weight loss. On drinking water, your body brings down your internal temperature, improving your metabolism. Apart from the above-mentioned points, some other tips to be considered are as follows: • Seek help from your friends and family • Add more fibre to your diet • Stop being an emotional eater • Love the food you are eating • Stay positive throughout the process On A Final Note… With the deluge of means and methods of diets and exercises, you should be well-aware of the routine you will be undergoing. Discuss with your dietician, doctor or your gym instructor regarding your plans on weight loss before deciding on anything. Setbacks are bound to happen but do not give up and kick that extra weight off your body - this 2020!

