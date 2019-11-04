Happy Birthday Milind Soman: Diet And Fitness Secrets Of The Supermodel

ENGLISH

    There is no doubt about the fact that Milind Soman is one of the most desirable men in the country. With a chiselled physique and looks to die for, he has the power to make women fall in love with him and men dream to have a body like him. He is one of the earliest supermodels of the country who featured in Alisha Chinai's music video, Made in India in 1995 that made him an overnight sensation.

    In 2012, he co-founded Pinkathon, India's women-only run event that aims to promote fitness and health among women.

    A passionate fitness enthusiast, Milind successfully completed the Ironman Triathlon held in Zurich Switzerland in 2015. The triathlon is considered one of the world's toughest races and the participant had to complete 3.8 km swim, a 180.2 km cycle ride and a 42.2 km run race within 16 hours to win the title of 'Ironman'. But, he being Milind Soman, completed the triathlon in 15 hours and 19 minutes and it earned him the title 'Ironman'.

    In 2017, he completed Florida's 3-day 'Ultra Endurance Event' called Ultraman, which required a participant to swim for 10 km and ride a bike for 148 km on the first day.

    On the second day, there was a 276 km bike ride and on the third day, the participants had to run for 84 km. Milind Soman was the only man who ran barefoot and completed it in 34 hours and 46 minutes.

    As he turns 54 on 4 November, we share with you some of his diet and fitness tips that he swears by.

    Milind Soman's Fitness Secrets

    Milind doesn't go to the gym, yes you heard that right! He runs every day to stay in good shape. He believes that gyms are just meant for bodybuilding and not for fitness. He runs 3-4 times a week. He doesn't go by any routine, he just believes that one needs to be physically active all the time.

    #workoutwednesday did you run today ? 😊😊😊 or if not running, which activity did you choose to further your wellbeing ? Any exercise even for a minute, is a good start 😃 . . . #BeBetterEveryday #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #wednesday #run #run . . 📷 @dahiya_vinay Pangong Tso, 14000ft

    Running is known to have ample health benefits like reducing belly fat, keeping your heart and lungs healthy, relieving stress, toning the legs, strengthening the bones and joints, to name a few [1] .

    We can see through his Instagram posts that he also loves to swim. Swimming is another physical activity that helps build endurance and muscle strength, keeps heart and lungs healthy, to name a few [2] .

    Scary workout wednesday face 😋😋 practicing breath holding for longer swims underwater without equipment. . . #Freediving #underwaterphotography #swimming #training #BeBetterEveryday #fitterin2019 . . 📷 @ankita_earthy

    He also does yoga poses like the wheel poses, which he believes strengthens the spine, balances and calms the mind, energises the body and stimulates the thyroid gland.

    Chakrasana or Wheel pose, it is said, unleashes the power of love, happiness and kindness in your heart 😊 it also strengthens the spine, balances and calms the mind, stimulates the thyroid gland and energises the body !!!! 😃😃😃 . . . #BeBetterEveryday #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #yoga

    Milind Soman's Diet Secrets

    It turns out that he doesn't follow a specific diet, he just likes to eat healthy food. He stays away from refined white sugar and opts for jaggery or honey. He also doesn't eat packaged and processed foods. He advises that fruits should be consumed before sunset and should be eaten with peels on.

    Although in India, he is regarded as the epitome of fitness, his journey hasn't been easy. So, if aim to stay fit and healthy, Milind Soman's diet and fitness tips will surely help you.

    Here's wishing Milind Soman a very happy birthday!

    View Article References
    1. [1] Lee, D. C., Pate, R. R., Lavie, C. J., Sui, X., Church, T. S., & Blair, S. N. (2014). Leisure-time running reduces all-cause and cardiovascular mortality risk.Journal of the American College of Cardiology,64(5), 472–481.
    2. [2] Lee, B. A., & Oh, D. J. (2014). The effects of aquatic exercise on body composition, physical fitness, and vascular compliance of obese elementary students.Journal of exercise rehabilitation,10(3), 184–190.

