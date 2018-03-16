Breakfast is the first meal of the day, and more so, we often tend to miss out on our breakfast, when in a hurry. Eating a healthy breakfast is essential to charge your body up for the day. And it is more important for those people who are trying to lose weight.

Yes, it's true that a healthy nutritious breakfast can boost your weight loss if started on the right foot. It's not just about eating breakfast that will make you lose weight, but eating the right kind of healthy foods for breakfast that will help to manage your weight well.

The Indian cuisine is filled with a myriad of foods, including herbs, spices, beans and vegetables. Choosing the right type of food will determine your weight loss goal and you need to reduce your daily calorie intake as well.

So, read on to know what to eat for breakfast when trying to lose weight.

Calories At Breakfast

When it comes to losing weight, you have to take your overall calorie intake into consideration. The daily weight loss calorie needs range from 1200 calories to 1800 calories a day. So, once you know the daily calorie limit, divide them equally between your three meals, leaving 100 to 200 calories for an evening snack.

To lose weight, your breakfast should contain 350 calories to 550 calories. But, consult your doctor to determine the number of calories you need to obtain each day for weight loss.

Protein-rich Foods When you are trying to lose weight, choose one protein-rich food to eat for breakfast every morning. It is because protein increases satiety more than carbohydrates and helps your body to burn that unwanted fat. Eat healthy protein-rich foods like egg whites, which contain 17 calories, plain Greek yogurt, which has 100 calories, low-fat cottage cheese, which contains 82 calories and tofu with 46 calories. Fibre-rich Foods Fibre also helps to boost satiety and keeps your stomach full for a longer period of time. Some of the fibre-rich foods include oatmeal, whole-grain cereal, whole-grain toast, strawberries, apples, tomatoes and almonds. Avocados, nut butters and flax seeds are healthy fats and are also rich in fibre. Healthy Breakfast Combinations To make your weight loss successful, try combining high-protein foods with fibre-rich foods for breakfast. For example, you can combine low-fat milk with whole-grain cereal and add a few sliced strawberries or almonds to it. You can also combine Greek yogurt with oatmeal and sliced apples. You can have two whole wheat rotis with a vegetable curry and a glass of low-fat milk. If you are lactose intolerant, make yourself a protein-rich breakfast smoothie using strawberries, Greek yogurt, spinach, almonds, etc. Other Breakfast Options You can make yourself a traditional healthy breakfast, if you have more time in your hand. For example, a banana pancake or an oatmeal pancake with honey and cinnamon, is a perfect food that will aid in weight loss. Also, you can have upma, dosa or idli too, which will also help in weight loss.

