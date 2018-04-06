what soup can help you lose weight

What do you first order when you go to a restaurant? A soup, right? Soups can help by filling your tummy up and they are good to ward away the hunger pangs. Watery foods such as soups can help you in losing weight because of their low-calorie density compared to their serving size.

So, how does soup help in weight loss? According to the Dietary Guidelines from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, individuals who eat clear or broth-based soups may have a better chance at controlling their weight. Because fibre and protein are filling nutrients, so choose a soup with ingredients such as beans, vegetables and lean protein.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that you must avoid soups with cheese like cheddar cheese as well as cream-based soups.

The soups for losing weight can include foods such as carrots for vitamin A, barley for niacin, and chicken breast, which provides vitamin B12.

Read on to know what soups can help you lose weight.

1. Chicken & Rice Soup

Chicken and rice soup can be eaten for weight loss. Chicken contains high amounts of protein that help to keep your tummy full for a longer period of time. It also has an amino acid called cysteine that prevents dehydration and fights inflammation in the throat. On the other hand, rice is a carbohydrate that will provide you energy.

2. Butternut Squash Soup

When it comes to vegetable soups, butternut is the best. Because it's among the healthiest vegetables packed with vitamin A, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. One serving of butternut soup will have 82 calories. It has anti-obesity qualities that prevent the formation of fat.

3. Tortilla Soup

Tortilla soup has rivalled chicken soup as a comforting food. It has ingredients like tomatoes, which are rich in antioxidants like lycopene. It has other ingredients like cilantro, black beans and avocado that provide soluble fibre, powerful antioxidants and healthy fats.

4. Broccoli Soup

Broccoli is a superfood that contains antioxidants and vitamins like vitamin C, vitamin E, beta-carotene and flavonoids. Vitamin C provides collagen and healthy skin. Vitamin E, on the other hand, protects your skin's cellular membranes. Broccoli is rich in calcium, which is essential for weight loss and bone growth.

5. Baked Potato Soup

Potato soup is very effective in losing weight, plus it can be healthy too. Potato soup is made with a cream base, but instead you can make a broth-based one at home. This soup has no fat and zero cholesterol, is rich in vitamin C, vitamin B6, fibre, magnesium and antioxidants. Potatoes also provide more potassium than banana.

6. Beef & Barley Soup

Barley is rich in nutrients and makes for a satisfactory meal. It also helps in weight loss by reducing visceral fat. Barley is loaded with 16 grams of protein. On the other hand, beef has high amounts of iron, protein and other essential vitamins and minerals. Beef and barley soup is an excellent low-calorie soup that you can have for dinner.

7. Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkins are good for the heart. They are packed with fibre, potassium and vitamin C, which are known to support heart health. Having pumpkin soup daily will boost your vision, lower blood pressure, sleep better and help you have a healthier heart. And not to forget, that they are perfect for losing weight too because of the high dietary fibre content.

8. Vegetable Quinoa Soup

Quinoa is one of the most protein-rich foods and contains almost twice as much as fibre as most other grains. It also contains iron, magnesium, lysine, riboflavin and manganese. They are a perfect weight loss soup because one cup of cooked quinoa has 39 grams of carbs, 4 grams of fat and 222 calories.

9. Cauliflower Soup

Cauliflower is another vegetable that aids in weight loss. One serving of cauliflower contains 77 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin C. Having cauliflower soup daily will provide you with vitamin K, fibre, phosphorous, niacin, riboflavin, folate, vitamin B6, potassium and manganese. These cruciferous vegetables are a very good source of dietary fibre that will help you in losing weight.

10. Split Peas Soup

Split peas soup makes a great addition to your weight loss diet. Split peas are rich in dietary fibre that adds bulk to your food without contributing to the calorie content of your meal. Having this soup during lunch and dinner will keep your tummy full throughout the day. This aids in faster weight loss.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: The 9 Diet And Fitness Mistakes You Might Be Making