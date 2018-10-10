Virat Kohli Turns Vegan And Here’s Why You Should Do It Too

Vegan Diet Benefits: जानें वीगन डाइट के फायदे, Virat Kohli भी करतें हैं Follow | Boldsky

Cricketer and captain of the Indian national team Virat Kohli has adopted a vegan diet and sources say the diet has benefited his health and athletic performance. The transition from a non-vegetarian diet to vegan diet seems to have upped his strength and digestive power. Not only Virat Kohli, but athletes like Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Hector Bellerin and a few others follow the vegan diet.

The plant-based diet has had an influential effect on the cricketer's temperament and has made him happier. Virat's diet consists of protein shakes, soy and vegetables instead of meat, eggs and dairy products.

So, how does a vegan diet affect athletic performance? As vegan diet excludes certain dairy and meat products, it helps the athletes and non-athletes maintain a leaner physique with a low to average body mass index (BMI).

If you are planning to remain fit and get a leaner physique, incorporate the following nutrients in your vegan diet.